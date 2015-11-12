Man sentenced to prison for stabbing

After spending almost six months in pretrial custody, charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, a 51-year-old Kitchener-Waterloo-area man has been sentenced to two years in prison on the lesser charge.

Daniel J. Breau had elected trial in Superior Court on the allegations, which arose out of a stabbing on Joseph Street in May, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice when he opted to re-elect and plead guilty to the aggravated assault charge.

Justice Larry O’Brien gave Breau enhanced credit on the 169 days he’d already spent in custody, counting it as the equivalent of about eight and a half months, and on a joint recommendation from defence and Crown counsel sentenced him to federal prison followed by a year of probation.

Breau was arrested on May 25 after his victim, a 55-year-old Kingston man, showed up shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Mac’s convenience store on Division and Stephen streets, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his back and chest.

Assistant Crown attorney Andrew Scott said Breau and the victim were acquaintances who had earlier been using crystal meth together at the victim’s apartment.

The judge was told some sort of disagreement arose between the two men, and Breau maintains that his host pulled a gun on him — a BB gun, according to Scott, although police never recovered such a weapon.

Breau then stabbed the older Kingston man six times, Scott said, and one of those wounds, which entered the victim’s chest, caused a pneumothorax, collapsing his lung.

Yet Justice O’Brien was told the victim managed to leave his apartment and walk to the convenience store, where he spoke to people inside before exiting again. Scott said he may have even sat on a ledge and had a smoke while waiting for the paramedics to arrive and take him to hospital.

Kingston Police, arriving a short time later at the victim’s apartment, found Breau still inside, still holding a steak knife, according to Scott.

Breau’s lawyer, David Sinnett, said his client has consistently maintained “there was a gun pulled.” He conceded it may have been a toy gun, but he said both men had been using crystal meth and suggested they were both “suffering from some paranoia.”

Had the case gone to trial, he told Justice O’Brien, “it might have come down to whether the gun or the knife came out first.”

Crown prosecutor Scott agreed “there were some triable issues,” which would have made a conviction less than a sure thing had Breau insisted on going to trial.

He told the judge he’d spoken to the victim earlier in the day, before agreeing to the plea deal, and the only residual physical impact the man reports is some soreness. But Scott said the stabbing had a psychological impact on Breau’s victim as well. He told Justice O’Brien the victim says he’s now reluctant to let people into his home, since that’s where he was stabbed.

Scott observed, however, that “when people consume crystal meth only bad things happen.”

Breau, who identified himself to the judge as a recovering crack cocaine addict, has a largely dated record, which includes a 34-year-old robbery conviction, two convictions for assault causing bodily harm and one common assault from the 1990s, a 10-year gap until 2008 when he was convicted of theft and another gap until this conviction, resulting in his first federal sentence.

He told Justice O’Brien he was “clean and sober,” until he decided to try crystal meth that night for the very first time.

“I relapsed that night,” he said, and “he pulled a gun on me and I pulled a knife.”

He also told the judge: “I still don’t think I should get that much time,” but added, “I’m leaving it in your hands and in God’s hands.”

In sentencing him, Justice O’Brien observed: “It’s another sad story of crystal meth and the carnage it causes to the community.”

He suggested that Breau, “who was a seasoned addict in days gone by,” couldn’t handle its effects and observed “it’s a very unpredictable drug that can take individuals on rides to destinations unknown.”

But he noted Breau “fell off the wagon in a big way on this occasion.”

