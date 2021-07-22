Chantal Kreviazuk's Summerfolk debut is at the amphitheatre

In 46 years of Summerfolk, there have been a few constants — Kelso Beach Park is one.

In the years that I was booked as a performer, I would see Summerfolk on my itinerary and the dusty heart of a prairie boy would beat a little faster. From the first time I came to play in 1984, I’ve thought it’s one of the prettiest sites on the festival circuit.

So I am happy to say that parts of this year’s Summerfolk will still happen at Kelso Beach Park. We’ll have three stages in the park, one in the north end, one in the south end, and of course, one at the amphitheatre.

The amphitheatre took a beating from the bay last year, but the city has been doing remedial work and the refurbished space is just as charming and twice as dry!

On Sunday, Aug. 22 at the amphitheatre, you’ll be able to see someone new to Summerfolk and someone who’s a lifer.

There were seven years between Chantal Kreviazuk’s 2016 release, Hard Sail and her previous release, Plain Jane. She has not been resting on her laurels — she had not “ dropped out” of the music industry. Like many people, Chantal took on a second career as the mother to her children.

She was still doing the work of the songwriter, but the rhythm wasn’t that of the music industry any longer — producing music on a regular schedule — writing, CD, video, release, tour, repeat. When children enter the life of the musician, especially the woman musician, it quickly becomes apparent that growing humans do not adhere to corporate schedules.

So now her art existed alongside all the thousand things needed to help her three boys grow. Chantal’s two new projects, a solo CD, Get to You and the Duo project with her husband, Raine Maida, have marked her return to a more public persona.