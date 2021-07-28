Live entertainment returns to the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market in the River District from until Sept. 3 every Thursday and Friday afternoon from noon to 2pm. Thursday, July 29 features Piper & Carson. Brilliant song writing, stage presence and storytelling combine to capture an audience attention. On Friday, July 30 Scotty Kipfer performs. He was born into a musical family in Milverton. By three years old he was tagging along with dad to perform with the Legion band, plastic saxophone in hand. At seven, he was playing fiddle in a family band. As always, the sound is provided by Gary Byers Sound & Lighting. For the full summer line up go to www.musicatthe market.ca

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The TD Harbour Nights Concert series returns to the visitors centre at 1155 1st Ave. W. on Sunday evenings. Juanita & the Big Deal will perform on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. Space is limited. Masks must be worn. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations gratefully accepted.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Live music back at Wiarton Legion Back to video

Heartwood Concert Hall is an event space located on the second floor overtop of Heartwood Home. August 6 features Open Mic with Aaron Top; August 7 is Good Enough Karaoke Duo; August 14 features Pick Up Game and August 20 is Open Mic with Aaron Top. All shows are at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Information at Heartwoodhall.ca

The Wiarton Legion welcomes back live country music with the return of the Ridge River Ramblers band, Saturday, Aug. 14. Showtime is 2 pm with free admission, however donations most welcome. Contact 519-534-0622 for more information.

As festivals begin to return, mark July 30-Aug. 1 on your calendar for the return of Symphony in the Barn. This critically acclaimed festival at Glencolton Farms brings together music, performance installations, and the tastes and sounds of idyllic farm life as an immersive backdrop for a three day weekend festival. Get tickets at www.symphonyinthebarn.com

The Paisley Blues Fest presents The Paisley Summer Series of Live Music which features free live music from 2 to 4 p.m. each Saturday in July and August. All performances will take place outside of the Palace at the Rotary Park in Paisley. Even though these dates are free admission, guests will need to get free tickets through Eventbrite. Go to www.paisleyrocks.com for more information .

Summerfolk 46 is coming to Owen Sound’s Kelso Park and various other venues off-site on August 21 and 22. Danny Michel, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, and Shakura S’Aida have been announced. Also on the bill are Marshall Veroni; Evangeline Gentle; Basset; Tony McManus; Good Lovelies; Kelly Prescott; Raven Meets Lion.; Arrogant Worms; Skydiggers; Julian Taylor Solo and many, many more.

The Kincardine Blues Festival is coming in the fall. Save the date of Sept. 10, 11, 12 for the best in Blues. Full schedule is coming soon. Stay tuned for the line up.