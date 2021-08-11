MacKenzie Blues Band at Farmers' Market

Live entertainment returns to the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market in the River District until September 3 every Thursday and Friday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. A different artist or group perform each day. Thursday rock out to the MacKenzie Blues Band. Friday features the Mike McCarthy Band. Social distancing and masks required. Pick up lunch at one of the many businesses nearby then enjoy live musical acts. As always, the sound is provided by Gary Byers Sound & Lighting. For the full summer line up go to www.musicatthe market.ca

Heartwood Concert Hall is an event space located on the second floor, overtop of Heartwood Home. August 14 features Pick Up Game and August 20 is Open Mic with Aaron Top. All shows are at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Information at Heartwoodhall.ca

The TD Harbour Nights Concert series returns to the Visitor Centre at 1155 1st Ave. W. on Sunday evenings. Victoria Yeh will perform on Sunday, Aug.15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Space is limited. Masks must be worn. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations gratefully accepted.

The Wiarton Legion welcomes back live country music with the return of the Ridge River Ramblers band, Saturday, Aug. 14. Showtime is 2 p.m. with free admission, however donations most welcome. Contact 519-534-0622 for more information.

The Paisley Blues Fest presents The Paisley Summer Series of Live Music, which features free live music from 2 to 4 p.m. each Saturday in August. All performances will take place outside of the Palace at the Rotary Park in Paisley. Free admission, but guests will need to get free tickets through Eventbrite. Go to www.paisleyrocks.com for all information.

Summerfolk 46 is coming to Owen Sound’s Kelso Park and various other venues off-site on August 21 and 22. Danny Michel, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, and Shakura S’Aida will perform. Also on the bill are Marshall Veroni; Evangeline Gentle; Basset; Tony McManus; Good Lovelies; Kelly Prescott; Raven Meets Lion.; Arrogant Worms; Skydiggers; Julian Taylor Solo and many, many more. Ticket information at summerfolk.org

The Kincardine Blues Festival is coming in the fall. Save the date of September 10, 11, 12 for the best in blues. Full schedule is coming soon. Stay tuned for the line up.

If you have a submission for eye on the arts please forward it to jeffriesbrent95@gmail.com