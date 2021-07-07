Last year, as summer was starting to peak, I was feeling hemmed in. In the part of my life that is the artistic director of Summerfolk, I missed booking artists and putting on shows. In the performing, singer-songwriter part of my life, I felt the effects of four months without a live gig. My friend, Joel Leblanc, and I decided to start doing concerts in my backyard.

Article content

Given the size of the backyard, 50 people could easily fit in, properly spaced. Doing two shows in an afternoon, we could get music in front of 100 people. It was a success and shows were performed through the end of September.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Summerfolk to spread out around Owen Sound this year Back to video

By fall last year, it had become apparent that we would not see a return to a normal Summerfolk in 2021. Jaret Koop, operations manager, and I discussed ways to get live music in front of audiences on Summerfolk weekend — even if we were limited to having 100 people outdoors and 50 people indoors.

The plan is based on the backyard concerts I had been running. Using a combination of backyards, fenced outdoor public spaces, and some of the halls around town, the goal is to be able to get music in front of as many as 1,300 people a day.

So that’s what we are going to do with Summerfolk this year.

On August 21 and 22, we will present music in up to 20 venues on Saturday and Sunday. All concerts will be in the daytime with three performers in each of those venues between 12 and 4 p.m. Patrons will buy into a venue for the afternoon and the music comes to them. In all, there will be more than 40 individual performances per day. The ticket will also be good for the live streams happening on Saturday and Sunday night.

There are plans for some venues in Kelso Beach Park — the amphitheatre, tents in the north end of the park and the gazebo, including the children’s area — but we will also be moving the festival into the city using indoor spaces like the Roxy Theatre and the Heartwood Concert Hall. Harrison Park and The Railway Museum are also on the radar. Then there are the back yards! We have been invited to program music into some fabulous private spaces. Rolling lawns and cool shady places, river views and rustic barns are going to be some of the backgrounds for great music. Summerfolk will truly be all around Owen Sound.