There will be music in the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market square on two dates this week.

The city says following the success of its free, socially distanced lunchtime concert series Music at the Market this fall, it has scheduled free holiday performances Dec. 17 featuring Moondance and Dec. 18 with Coco Love Alcorn. The concerts run from noon to 2 p.m.

Coco Love Alcorn, Moondance performing in Owen Sound this week

Moondance, the husband-and-wife duo of Kevin and Karen Moyse, plays well-known songs from the ’50s to today – and from easy listening to rock and roll, hits to classic and contemporary country, and some holiday classics, the city said in a news release.

Coco Love Alcorn combines diverse musical influences, including jazz, R&B, pop, folk and gospel, the city says.

“Her witty character, love of improvising and willingness to engage fearlessly with the audience has made Coco an established presence on the Canadian music scene.”

The city says it has worked with public health to ensure all guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic are followed. There will be plenty of room for people to space out. Physical distancing will be monitored by staff and security.