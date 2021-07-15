Community support helps GBHS purchase 35 new defibrillators

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

GBHS recently purchased 35 new defibrillators for all six of its hospitals in the area, the regional hospital in Owen Sound and rural hospitals in Lion’s Head, Markdale, Meaford, Southampton and Wiarton.

“Every year across the GBHS hospitals we have about 125 Code Blues, which means someone is experiencing a potentially fatal heart issue,” said Sunil Mehta, chief of emergency medicine at the GBHS Owen Sound Hospital, in a news release. “The defibrillators are a critical piece of equipment used to save people’s lives every day.”

GBHS is supported by five hospital foundations that raise funds for the hospitals. Donations for the defibrillators were made to the Bruce Peninsula Hospital Foundation, Centre Grey Health Services Foundation, Meaford Hospital Foundation, Owen Sound Hospital Foundation and the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Of the 35 new defibrillators, eight are transportable and will be used on patients during transfer to another facility. GBHS said the transportable defibrillators are particularly important in rural hospitals, where patients in critical situations may need to be taken to a larger centre for urgent care.

Portable defibrillators allow staff to monitor the patient’s heart rate, and provide life-saving support while on the road, if needed.

“We are very grateful to the foundations for making this equipment a priority, and to the donors who supported this vital fundraising initiative,” said Gary Sims, GBHS president and CEO.