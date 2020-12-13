Families settling into their new Habitat homes

Article content

Two families are settling into their new Owen Sound homes, built over the summer and fall by Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce.

Executive director Greg Fryer said the Emmerson and Sopkowe/Wood families received the keys Dec. 5 to their semidetached homes on 4th Avenue East.

“It’s very exciting. We’re thrilled they were able to move into their new homes and complete their 500 hours of sweat equity just before Christmas,” he said in an interview.

Pauline Emmerson, who moved into 1320 4th Ave. E. with her husband Troy and teenage twins Gracie and Dorion, said her new home is perfect.

“We absolutely love it,” she said.

The design allows her husband to live on one floor – their bedroom, kitchen and washroom are all on the main level – which is important as he recovers from ongoing surgeries that are required as a result of an industrial accident 15 years ago, she said.

“Prior to us moving into this home, we had two floors where the bedroom and the washroom were on the second floor and the rest of the living area was on the main floor. So, after surgery, we would be able to get him upstairs and then he would generally recover upstairs for however long it took for him to recover from surgery. So he was kind of segregated from the rest of the family,” she said.