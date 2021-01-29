Mental health takes a hit during COVID-19 pandemic 

Courtney Denard  •  Ontario Farmer
Jan 29, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  4 minute read
According to new mental health statistics, almost half of all Canadians have been feeling isolated and lonely since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackie Ralph and Becky Hunt reported the latest Canadian Mental Health Association numbers, including this one, at the 2021 Grey Bruce Farmers’ Week as part of their presentation that focused on farmer mental health.

Ralph, a youth awareness coordinator at CMHA in Owen Sound, said Canadian mental health numbers were flipped up side down following the emergence of COVID-19 last March.

“All of a sudden we’re talking about viruses and pandemics and we’re hoarding toilet paper,” Ralph said.

Prior to the pandemic, about 10-15 per cent of the Canadian population lived with a mental illness or mental disorder. Another 10-15 per cent had what would be classified as mental health problems and about 70 per cent were considered to be doing well.

New research shows that 63 per cent of Canadians are feeling negative throughout the pandemic, while 37 per cent say they are staying positive.

CMHA’s numbers also revealed that 67 per cent of Canadians want more meaningful connections but 73 per cent of them won’t admit this when someone asks how they are.

The statistic around loneliness and isolation increased by 8 per cent over one month shortly after the pandemic broke out and now 47 per cent of Canadians say they are lonelier and more isolated than before COVID-19.

“Loneliness can actually be as harmful to my physical health as if I started to smoke two packs of cigarettes [a day],” Ralph said.

Farmers know a thing or two about feeling lonely and isolated. Their job is often solitary, which is just one of the reasons producers are more prone to mental health problems than the general population.

Research completed by the University of Guelph confirms this. A 2016 study of Canadian farmers found that 45 per cent of respondents reported high stress, 58 per cent met the classification for anxiety and 35 per cent were classified as depressed.

According to Hunt, who is a mental health coordinator at CMHA in Hanover, those are some significant numbers.

“That’s when we see the stress switching from a normal stress that keeps you motivated to… the other side where it’s becoming a problem,” Hunt said.

It’s not always easy to see the difference between healthy stress and stress that is problematic but there is a way to find out. Ralph said completing a mental health check-up, or self-assessment, is one way.

Last year, Canada rolled out the Wellness Together Canada website as a one-stop hub where Canadians can access mental health support.

The site is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and everything on it is free including the five-minute self-assessment quiz that helps people determine how they are doing with their mental health.

“It’s going to ask me how I’m feeling about this, am I sleeping okay and overall how am I coping, how am I managing,” Ralph said.

The self-assessment quiz also allows users to check back in over time to see if their mental health is improving, worsening or staying the same.

Accessing the local CMHA office is another step people can take when looking for mental health support.

There are 330 CMHA branches across Canada that offer such services as addictions counselling, family support, crisis response, housing and outreach supports and training such as mental health first aid.

“If you call and you’re not really quite sure what’s available or what you’re looking for, the intake process will help get you connected to the right place,” Hunt said.

Talking to your family doctor- if you have one- is also an excellent resource.

Ralph said there are many physical reasons why people don’t feel well mentally. Serious diseases like diabetes can throw off a person’s mental wellbeing but so can other issues like low Vitamin D.

“Get that checked out,” Ralph said.

That being said, it’s not always as simple as telling someone to get help and problem solved. The stigma around mental illness and mental health problems is widespread but oftentimes it’s not coming from where one would think.

“The stigma that I see the most isn’t so much about the mental illness itself but it’s about connecting to the support folks,” Ralph said.

There is a common misunderstanding, especially in agriculture, that the helpers won’t understand what the person is going through. It is this belief, Ralph said, that usually stops an individual from reaching out for help.

But as said by Ralph, counsellors don’t need to know every detail about the farming industry. What they do need to know is what depression and anxiety look like and how to make someone feel better.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, check out the following resources:

Wellness Together Canada

:

https://ca.portal.gs/

Canadian Mental Health Association

:

https://cmha.ca/

Immediate Crisis Support

: Text WELLNESS to 741741

Kids Help Phone

: 1-800-668-6868 or Text 686868