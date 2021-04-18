11 local fire departments receiving provincial funding

Article content

Eleven local fire departments will receive a share of $76,100 in funding, announced by Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker, to help firefighters conduct training and inspections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time funding, part of a $5-million provincial investment for municipal fire services, will allow departments to update technology and equipment, such as high-speed Internet, to enhance virtual training and enable remote options for fire safety inspections, while minimizing exposure to the virus.

Each Ontario municipality could receive a $4,500 base grant plus additional funding based on population served.

The Owen Sound fire department will receive nearly $10,000.

Other local fire departments receiving funding, and grant amounts, are: Chesley & Area Fire Department, $6,200; Chatsworth Fire Department, $6,200; Inter Township Fire Department, $7,100; Grey Highlands Fire & Emergency Service, $7,000; Hanover Fire Department, $6,400; Meaford & District Fire Department, $7,300; Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire & Emergency Services, $5,500; South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department, $6,600; Dundalk Fire Department, $6,400; and West Grey Fire Service, $7,600.