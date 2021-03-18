





Share this Story: 150,000 meals provided by local organizations during pandemic's first year

150,000 meals provided by local organizations during pandemic's first year SunMedia

Article content Organizations in Grey-Bruce provided more than 150,000 free, hot and frozen meals to vulnerable residents in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an online tool that tracks local food assistance. The Food Grey Bruce app says an average of nearly 400 of the prepared meals are now provided each day and a monthly record was set in February of 15,900 meals distributed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 150,000 meals provided by local organizations during pandemic's first year Back to video That monthly total represents a 488 per cent increase over the 2,700 meals provided in February 2020 before the first pandemic lockdown. “It speaks to the food insecurity and the food need. It speaks to the stress level of people trying to cope with the pandemic who just can’t deal with ingredients and are looking for a bit of relief around a meal program,” Francesca Dobbyn, executive director of the United Way of Bruce Grey, said Thursday. Nine organizations, both large and small – from the Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort (OSHaRE), which has seen a 300 per cent increase in demand for its meals, to the Chesley Baptist Church – enter data in the Food Grey Bruce app.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dobbyn said more than 50 per cent of the emergency assistance provided for pandemic relief by Grey and Bruce counties, the United Way of Bruce Grey and Community Foundation Grey Bruce has gone towards supporting food programs. “When there’s really six categories and food is one of them and it’s 50 per cent, that told us that this is a big area of concern,” she said. The other categories that have received pandemic-related funding include shelter, social inclusion and learning, information and community navigation, mental health and wellness and health and hygiene. Dobbyn said the programs that provide prepared meals for residents experiencing food insecurity have proven to be a godsend during the pandemic. “We are eternally grateful and in awe of all the work they have done,” she said, noting many of the people who help out with the programs are volunteers. The United Way believes the programs are “at capacity” and cannot do much more with the staffing and volunteer resources they have, Dobbyn said. “The staff, the volunteer effort, this need has been incredible and there’s been very little recognition of it,” she said. And it doesn’t appear like the situation will change anytime soon, Dobbyn added, noting many of the organizations aren’t expecting a “return to normal,” like being able to offer sit-down, inside meals again, for example, until the fall. “The light is at the end of the tunnel and it’s a bright light, but it’s a long way off. So we’re kind of digging in so that we can plan,” she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We have to look at where are we going to get more money for (takeout) containers, where are we going to get funding for staffing to keep these programs going? If the programs can’t keep going because there isn’t any money then how are we feeding people, how are we making sure they don’t fall through the cracks?” The United Way has a staff person who remains in regular contact with the local food programs, Dobbyn said, and the organization shares resources, when available, and information on grants with those meal providers. “We’ve actually sat and helped people write grants for their programs,” she said. “This data-sharing for this food app really shares a story about our community food programs.” The app was built at Dobbyn’s request by NPX, a Bruce Power consultant in Kincardine, which also made the GBH Strong app, a COVID-19 information and support tool.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound