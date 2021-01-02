16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grey-Bruce Saturday

Denis Langlois
Jan 02, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 – the highest daily new case count in the region since Nov. 21 – were reported to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Saturday.

Five of the new cases were from The Blue Mountains, while four were from Huron-Kinloss and two were from West Grey. Arran-Elderslie, Georgian Bluffs, Hanover, Neyaashiinigmiing and Southgate each had one new case apiece.

They bring to 46 the number of active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Grey-Bruce. Two people with a confirmed case are currently in hospital.

On Friday, the Town of the Blue Mountains issued a news release advising residents that on the direction of public health, it has declared a COVID-19 outbreak as three town employees have tested positive for the virus.

The town says the cases are isolated to one town department and involve employees that do not regularly interact with the public.

Through extensive contact-tracing efforts, all individuals that were in direct or close contact have been contacted and instructed to self-isolate, the news release said.

The three individuals who tested positive are at home in self-isolation.

Public health says along with the 46 active cases in Grey-Bruce, it has also identified 23 active probable cases – those that are not lab-confirmed but involve individuals who are symptomatic and a high-risk contact of an active case – as well as 129 high-risk contacts of active cases.

To date, 518 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce. Public health says 442 of those cases have recovered and 30 have been referred to other health units.

There are currently no active outbreaks in schools, daycare centres or long-term care/retirement homes in Grey-Bruce.

Public health announced Saturday that the outbreak at Normanby Community School in Ayton has been declared over.

“Outside of the initial cases attributed to this outbreak, there have been no further transmission of COVID-19 within the school environment and all staff and students and their families that have undergone testing are clear with a negative test result,” medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra said in a news release Saturday morning.

“We would like to thank all of the staff, families, and students at this school for their dedicated work in preventing any further transmission of COVID-19 in the school environment.”