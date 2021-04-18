17 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Grey-Bruce

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Sunday, marking the third straight day of declining daily numbers since a record-high 42 local cases were reported Thursday.

Thirty-two new local cases were reported Friday, followed by 18 new cases Saturday.

Five of the new cases reported Sunday were from Owen Sound, while three were from Saugeen Shores. Brockton, The Blue Mountains and Meaford had two cases apiece, while single cases were reported from Northern Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula and South Bruce.

Grey-Bruce medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra said Sunday public health’s case and contact management work has been maintained.

The risk of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce remains relatively low, he said, and should not impact patient care for Grey-Bruce residents in health facilities outside of the region. Grey-Bruce residents should also not be denied essential travel to other health unit jurisdictions, he said.