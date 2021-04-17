18 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Grey-Bruce

Article content

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday to the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Five of those cases were from Owen Sound, while both South Bruce and The Blue Mountains had four cases each. Single cases were reported in Georgian Bluffs, Grey Highlands, Kincardine, Meaford and West Grey.

There are now 166 active cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce and 660 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases, according to public health’s daily situation report for Saturday, which includes testing and case counts as of 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s 18 new cases come three days after public health declared a “critical threshold” of COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce. Twenty-five new local cases were reported Wednesday, 42 were reported Thursday and 32 were reported Friday.

There have now been 1,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began. That number includes 112 cases of variants of concern.

Public health says 909 of the cases have been resolved.

Two people are currently hospitalized in Grey-Bruce with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, while five local residents have died of the virus, according to public health.

Active outbreaks have been confirmed at Notre Dame in Owen Sound, while there’s a suspected outbreak involving Hanover Heights Community School. Queen of Hearts daycare in Owen Sound is also under active outbreak status.