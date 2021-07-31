6 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday; active cases drop for 13th day in a row

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the number of active local cases dropped for the 13 th day straight.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Three of the new local cases were from Owen Sound, while Hanover, Grey Highlands and The Blue Mountains had one new case apiece.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 6 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday; active cases drop for 13th day in a row Back to video

There are now 63 known active cases of the virus in the region, down from 69 on Friday, 71 on Thursday and 79 on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has been declining each day since July 18, while the number of active high-risk contacts has been dropping daily since July 23.

On Saturday, the number of active high-risk contacts stood at 167 in Grey-Bruce, down from 210 on Friday.

Public health says four Grey-Bruce residents are currently in a local hospital with COVID-19. Ten local deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Seven Grey-Bruce residents who acquired the virus locally have also died at hospitals outside of the region, while one death relates to a Grey-Bruce resident who both acquired and was treated for the infection outside of Grey-Bruce.

The local health unit says there have been 2,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began and 2,033 of those cases are now considered resolved.

On the vaccine front, public health says 215,517 doses have been administered so far in Grey-Bruce, including 4,239 in the last seven days.

Just over 76 per cent of Grey-Bruce residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine have received their first dose, while 68.2 per cent have received their second shot. The 25 to 29 age range has received the fewest second shots at 58 per cent coverage, while 90 per cent of those 70 years of age and older have received a second dose.