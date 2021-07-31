Aerialists, fire performers coming to Kelso Beach for circus show

A circus is coming to Owen Sound for the first time since COVID-19 turned the world upside down.

Article content

And inspired by the pandemic, NorthFIRE Circus’ show is themed “chaos to calm” – reflecting the emotional roller coaster people have been experiencing for the past 17 months.

“The show goes through this process and has this trajectory that is similar to what’s been happening with COVID, but it also takes the audience on a ride that ends with hope and happiness,” said Bognor native and international circus performer Angola Murdoch, one of the show’s aerialists.

“It’s really fun for the audience. It’s not a typical circus show where it’s just act after act. It actually has a storyline and is sort of contemporary in form.”

Owen Sound is the final stop on a four-community tour for Theatre on FIRE: Chaos to Calm.

Fifty-minute shows are scheduled nightly from Aug. 6 to 8 at the Kelso Beach Park amphitheatre. Gates open at 8 p.m. each night, with the show set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

The show will feature both aerial and fire performers and will be set to sounds of an electric violin and drum.

Murdoch said electric violinist Dr. Draw’s performance is a show in and of itself.

“He’s such an exciting person to watch and also his composition is amazing,” she said. “And I know Owen Sound just loves that live music and it’s something you don’t get to do very often – see a show with all music that’s been created just for the show.”

And, as the name suggests, there will be “tons of fire,” she added.

“NorthFIRE Circus is a fire-performing company that has added aerial for this tour. So there’s tons of aerial, but tons and tons of fire and really high-end fire performers. These are some of the best fire performers in Ontario. It’s been really awesome to collaborate with them.”