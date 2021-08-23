Afghan man in Owen Sound helping others escape Taliban's grasp

For people trying to escape reprisals of the Taliban before the door out of Afghanistan slams shut, an Owen Sound man is doing all he can to help.

Farshid, an alias used because he has family in Afghanistan, made five phone calls by 10 a.m. Monday to people he knows in Afghanistan, to share the latest instructions from the Canadian government to help them get out of the country.

“They are in fear. They are hiding, especially my mom was an activist and a school teacher and a woman’s rights activist. We know we’re not going to trust Taliban, they are going to come after these people,” Farshid said in an interview Monday.

He has friends who have worked with non-governmental organizations and helped journalists. He showed one text exchange with one of them, some of which was written in Farsi. They are scared and in hiding, he said.

“The election is coming and we need support of the federal government and the local people,” he said of the Canadian federal election. “Put pressure on Taliban, sanctions, tell them. That’s one big help we are hoping, that they follow human rights,” Farshid said.

He said sometimes the Taliban have no choice but to change how they act if the international community isolates them. Canada’s “more respectful” approach compared with the U.S. might help produce better results, he said.

Despite the first Taliban news conference in which the group portrayed itself as a reasonable organization, there continue to be recent executions, including of two prominent leaders, Farshid said. Canada considers the Taliban a terrorist organization.

Farshid showed a video on his phone of one execution he found online. It showed a kneeling and blindfolded man with hands bound whom Farshid said was the chief of police in Badghis province, near the city of Herat, where he used to live.