Surprise parade thanks community for ongoing COVID-19 efforts

A surprise parade Thursday morning acknowledged nine months of living and working during the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but people’s efforts are appreciated.

Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and others drove past the health unit, one of 18 parade stops. Vehicle lights flashed and sirens and horns blasted in appreciation.

One van had a sign with bold letters which said “GRATEFUL: For Everything you are; For Everything you Do; From the Bottom of Our Hearts, THANK YOU.”

The parade took about five minutes to loop through the Grey Bruce Health Unit parking lot. People who gathered outside waved their thanks in return.

Ian Reich, responsible for drug harm reduction and sexual health at the health unit, organized the gesture. He said he wanted to recognize the ongoing dedication staff at numerous organizations maintain.

“People are tired,” said Reich, whose car was one of the 10 or so vehicles in the parade. “We’re all tired. The public is tired, we are tired. Staff working with cases that do go to hospital, they’re tired.