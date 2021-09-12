Ag society holds some events on traditional fall fair weekend

Owen Sound’s Victoria Park wasn’t filled with the sounds of midway rides and games or roars of the demolition derby as is normally the case on the second Saturday of September.

But the Owen Sound Agricultural Society still held a few events, including an antique tractor pull and regional 4-H shows, that are traditionally part of the annual Owen Sound Fall Fair.

Society president Hiliary Breadner said organizers were limited in what could be offered this year due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety measures, which include capacity limits for fairs and gatherings.

“We definitely wanted to try to do something; we didn’t want to cancel like we did last year,” she said Saturday in an interview.

“We are very aware that there are a lot of people that miss the fair and nobody misses the fair more than we do in the way we all know and love it. And so, we wanted to try our best to have aspects of that but we just weren’t able to bring the full thing back.”

The agricultural society, which holds the fair each year, is hoping to offer a full, traditional event in September 2022, Breadner said.

“That would be wonderful in a perfect world,” she said. “At this point, with all of the uncertainty around everything, that is our hope, but we’re not 100 per cent sure.”

The organization was forced to cancel the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did hold a drive-thru barbecue and some virtual events.

This year, it held a drive-thru pork barbecue June 20 and drive-thru beef barbecue Friday.

Breadner said 550 meals were purchased and handed out Friday.

An Owen Sound Regional 4-H show was held Friday and Saturday, with capacity limits and other health and safety measures in the barn. The show was also spread out over two days, with beef events Friday and dairy and sheep competitions Saturday.

“All along we wanted to try to have a 4-H show for the kids to participate in. That was our main priority this year was to have a 4-H show for them,” she said.

An antique tractor pull took place Saturday, with capacity limits for spectators.

A virtual fair, with six classes in honour of the traditional homecrafts event, was also held.

It included both adult and children’s colouring contests, child and adult photography divisions and both a cake-decorating and flower-themed photo submission class.

“We were trying to be mindful of everyone’s health and safety,” Breadner said.