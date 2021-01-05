Algoma Compass wintering in Owen Sound port

Denis Langlois
Jan 05, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
The Algoma Central Corp. lake freighter Compass arrived in the Owen Sound Harbour Monday. DENIS LANGLOIS
The Algoma Central Corp. lake freighter Compass arrived in the Owen Sound Harbour Monday. DENIS LANGLOIS

Algoma Central Corporation’s 680-foot lake freighter Algoma Compass has returned to Owen Sound Harbour.

Peter Winkley, the company’s chief financial officer, said the self-unloading bulk carrier arrived in the port Monday night and will spend the rest of the winter moored at the harbour.

Maintenance work will be carried out onboard the vessel over the next few months, he said.

The Algoma Compass also spent the winter of 2019-20 in Owen Sound Harbour. It remained in the port until Oct. 21, 2020, when it departed for a short 2020 sailing season.

The 48-year-old vessel, which is tied up on the east side of the harbour wall, was purchased by Algoma Central at the end of 2017. Its former name is the Adam C. Cornelius.

Winkley said Algoma is planning for its Algoma Innovator ship to also spend some time in Owen Sound Harbour this winter.

The Innovator was the sixth Equinox Class vessel to join Algoma’s domestic fleet.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The 650-foot self-unloading dry-bulk freighter arrived in Canada from Croatia in mid-March 2018.

The vessel was sailing from Sault Ste. Marie to Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday, according to several vessel-tracking websites.

Along with the Algoma Compass, the Owen Sound Transportation Company’s MS Chi-Cheemaun is also in Owen Sound Harbour.

The ferry arrived at the port from Tobermory for its winter layup on Oct. 19.

Work is also taking place this winter on the Chi-Cheemaun.

Owen Sound Transportation Company last year wrapped up an overhaul of all passenger areas and started work on upgrading the ferry’s crew quarters.

This winter, work is continuing on overhauling the below-deck crew quarters as well as the officers’ space.