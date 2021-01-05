Algoma Compass wintering in Owen Sound port

Article content

Algoma Central Corporation’s 680-foot lake freighter Algoma Compass has returned to Owen Sound Harbour.

Peter Winkley, the company’s chief financial officer, said the self-unloading bulk carrier arrived in the port Monday night and will spend the rest of the winter moored at the harbour.

Maintenance work will be carried out onboard the vessel over the next few months, he said.

The Algoma Compass also spent the winter of 2019-20 in Owen Sound Harbour. It remained in the port until Oct. 21, 2020, when it departed for a short 2020 sailing season.

The 48-year-old vessel, which is tied up on the east side of the harbour wall, was purchased by Algoma Central at the end of 2017. Its former name is the Adam C. Cornelius.

Winkley said Algoma is planning for its Algoma Innovator ship to also spend some time in Owen Sound Harbour this winter.

The Innovator was the sixth Equinox Class vessel to join Algoma’s domestic fleet.