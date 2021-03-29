All available COVID shots for this week already booked

More than 4,100 COVID-19 vaccination bookings Monday quickly filled up all available appointments this week for people aged 70 and older in Grey-Bruce, on the first day that cohort could book them.

A total of 11 health unit jurisdictions began allowing those 70 and older to book a shot Monday. Toronto started taking bookings for that group Saturday.

The next time people in this age group will be able to book appointments in Grey-Bruce will be about Thursday, when locations and dates of clinics for next week should be visible on the province’s booking website, health unit staff said Monday.

“The advice is just to stay calm and be patient and follow the 3 W’s until we have have enough vaccines,” Dr. Ian Arra, the Grey-Bruce medical officer of health, said Monday in an interview.

Three W’s includes washing hands, wearing a mask and watching your distance from others.

“Obviously the amounts (of vaccine) we are receiving are proportionate to our population and adjusted to the fact that we are a low-risk area,” Arra said. The vaccination rate in Grey-Bruce is around 16.4 per cent, while provincially it’s 13.4 per cent as of Sunday, Arra noted.