All scheduled vaccine clinics going ahead; health unit expects to soon regain 'full control' over contact tracing

All scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Grey-Bruce are going ahead as planned, says the region’s medical officer of health.

Dr. Ian Arra said he also expects the local health unit will “regain full control” by the end of today over case and contact management, after public health declared a critical threshold earlier this week in local COVID-19 cases following a surge in new cases and high-risk contacts.

“We want to reassure people who have their vaccine appointments booked that there will be no change there,” Arra said Saturday afternoon.

One large-scale clinic that was set for Saturday, but had not yet booked by clients, was deferred to next week, he said, but no scheduled clinics have been cancelled in the wake of the surge.

A contingency plan was developed to redeploy the 1,000 doses intended for that clinic – which was to vaccinate school sector staff – to shelters and congregate settings where the risk of transmission is higher during the current surge, he said. Mobile teams, which rely on volunteers and paramedics, are to vaccinate people at 42 of those facilities by Tuesday.