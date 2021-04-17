All scheduled vaccine clinics going ahead; health unit expects to soon regain 'full control' over contact tracing
Article content
All scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Grey-Bruce are going ahead as planned, says the region’s medical officer of health.
Dr. Ian Arra said he also expects the local health unit will “regain full control” by the end of today over case and contact management, after public health declared a critical threshold earlier this week in local COVID-19 cases following a surge in new cases and high-risk contacts.
All scheduled vaccine clinics going ahead; health unit expects to soon regain 'full control' over contact tracing Back to video
“We want to reassure people who have their vaccine appointments booked that there will be no change there,” Arra said Saturday afternoon.
One large-scale clinic that was set for Saturday, but had not yet booked by clients, was deferred to next week, he said, but no scheduled clinics have been cancelled in the wake of the surge.
A contingency plan was developed to redeploy the 1,000 doses intended for that clinic – which was to vaccinate school sector staff – to shelters and congregate settings where the risk of transmission is higher during the current surge, he said. Mobile teams, which rely on volunteers and paramedics, are to vaccinate people at 42 of those facilities by Tuesday.
Advertisement
Article content
Public health made the change due to schools being closed for spring break and in light of the critical threshold of local cases, which also prompted the health unit to redeploy all trained and available staff have to conduct contact tracing and case management.
The health unit asked Thursday that all Grey-Bruce residents consider themselves a carrier of COVID-19 for a 48-hour period to give them enough time to reach all new cases and contacts.
Arra said the contact-tracing work was progressing as planned.
Public health had called Thursday all 73 cases reported within a 36-hour period, Arra said, and made initial contact with their close contacts.
Risk assessments, which look at where those people have been and who they’ve been in contact with, were completed Thursday and Friday.
“And because we’re using a variant protocol, it’s very conservative, so we don’t just stop at their close contacts; we go to those contacts’ close contacts as well. So, we go to the second layer,” he said.
On the vaccination front, public health says 46,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Grey-Bruce so far, with 8,051 of those shots going into arms over the past seven days.
That means 69 per cent of residents over age 70 and 30 per cent of the eligible population have received their first dose.
For more information on the local vaccine progress and information on booking a shot, visit publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.