Allenford woman tackles 100-mile 'nightmare'

Article content Joan Matthews didn’t go into the Haliburton Forest 100-Miler over the weekend expecting to even finish the gruelling trail race.

Article content But the 44-year-old runner from Allenford far exceeded her own expectations, not only completing the 29-hour overnight run through the Haliburton Forest and Wild Life Reserve near Algonquin Park, but finishing fourth overall and first among the women taking part. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Allenford woman tackles 100-mile 'nightmare' Back to video “It was really hard, but that is kind of an understatement,” Matthews said Tuesday when looking back on the race. “I kind of just wanted to go and learn so I could be better for my next time. That is what my goal was.” Matthews said she went into the race knowing that completing it was a longshot. She has battled injuries of late and took a relaxed approach to it all. “I didn’t put any stress on myself to even finish,” she said. “I just went out to see what would happen and have a good time.” Matthews got a surprise early in the race on Saturday when she realized that the event was actually about 105 miles long, something she didn’t know until after she completed the first loop. But she kept on going. “Everything felt good and I couldn’t find any excuses to drop out,” she said. “When the night came and the rain came I thought this could be one (reason to quit), but I still felt physically OK, so I kind of kept going.” Matthews said she had the ultimate support person in her husband Andrew, who was instrumental in keeping her on track. She called him her NASCAR pit crews. He would come out to the aid station and run with her for a bit, change out her water bottles and refill her vest, so she could take off again.

Article content “He would run with me past the turnaround point so I wouldn’t just get in the car and go home,” Matthews said, adding that she had the support of local runners Doug and Joanne Barber there as well cheering her on. Despite all the support, Matthews said there were a lot of dark times. Of the 100 participants registered only 14 finished. Matthews said she could see the pain in the faces of others. “You had to change direction each loop and you would see people coming back towards you and they just looked trashed,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh god, what is happening out there.” Matthews said there were about 5,000 metres of elevation on the course, with a lot of hazards along the way. “It is kind of like the Beaver Valley and the Bruce Trail north of Wiarton had a baby,” she said. “It is really technical and really hilly and so muddy because it rained. “You would surf down hills trying to avoid rocks and grabbing trees to hold on. It was just a nightmare.” Matthews said she had a mantra borrowed from ultra runner Courtney Dauwalter that she said for hours at a time – “I am fine. This is fine.” “I just repeated that to myself for hours and hours out loud, in the dark, in the rain, in the mud, which hopefully got rid of some of the coyotes, wolves and bears that were out there too,” she said. “It would just calm me right down and I think it really helped through the whole thing.” The approximately 167-km run was the longest distance Matthews had completed, almost double her previous high after she completed an 80-km race at Sulpher Springs. She also completed an 80-km training run with local trail runner Steve Kenny that took them from Harrison Park in Owen Sound to Bluewater Park in Wiarton.

Article content It was actually only 10 weeks ago when she decided to see if she could put in enough training to do the 100-miler, latching onto a training program and doing a lot of big runs on trails around the area. “I live on Allenford Road which is all hills,” she said. “That was really helpful because my legs didn’t actually go until the last aid station, which is six kilometres left.” Matthews, 44, completed the race in 29 hours, 8 minutes and 24 seconds, more than an hour ahead of the second-place female finisher and with only three elite men’s runners ahead of her. She set a course record as organizers had changed it up this year, adding more trail to make it tougher. She said that even though so many dropped out and there were few people left to cheer her on when she crossed the finish line, she said she felt like a rockstar. “To run 167 kilometres – who does that?” Matthews said. “It was just unbelievable.” And Matthews swore to herself when she was out in the woods that she would never do it again, but already two days later her attitude was changing. “Recovery is going so well that I feel like I just ran a road marathon. I don’t feel like I ran 167 kilometres,” she said. “I am thinking I might do it again.”

