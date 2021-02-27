





Arra expects little change when Grey-Bruce moves to Green zone Monday

Article content Grey-Bruce will move to the least restrictive of the province’s five COVID-19 stages Monday but little may change in everyday life, the local medical officer of health said Saturday. “Not much changes (is) my understanding,” Dr. Ian Arra said Saturday in an interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Arra expects little change when Grey-Bruce moves to Green zone Monday Back to video On Friday, Grey Bruce Health Unit received provincial confirmation of the area’s new “Green-Prevent” classification under Ontario’s COVID-19 Response Framework. It’s one of nine public health unit regions moving to a new level. The “Green-Prevent” status includes standard measures which focus on education and awareness of public health and workplace-safety measures and allows for more activities, while the highest risk settings remain closed. Owen Sound is currently designated Yellow-Protect, characterized by more targeted enforcement, fines, more education and stringent public health measures in high-risk settings.

Article content The city was placed into the Yellow stage after the province’s stay-at-home order was lifted on Feb. 16. At that time, Grey-Bruce fit between the Yellow and Green stages and so to be safest it was placed in Yellow, Arra said. That was based on data two to three weeks prior to the 16th. He expected the province’s decision move Grey-Bruce to Green, based on local data, and in light of the status of areas around Grey-Bruce dropping in the colour-coded risk scale but for Simcoe County, which was put back into lockdown in the Grey zone due to high spread of COVID-19 variants. There has been no evidence of COVID-19 variants in Grey-Bruce, other than one person who lives in another health unit jurisdiction and who came to this area to self-isolate in a secondary residence a couple of weeks ago. Positive local indicators which were considered when assessing this area’s move to Green include the number of cases the health unit is following and staff’s ability to contact trace, Arra said. The provincial reopening framework also takes into consideration the test positivity rate, indications of how infectious is the disease, outbreak trends and observations level of community transmission and more. “In this case everything is favourable in Grey-Bruce,” Arra said. He stressed people must continue to wash their hands, maintain two-metres apart, wear a mask, avoid crowds and arrange outdoor activities rather than indoor activities if possible.

Article content He said he would wait for provincial regulations which should arrive Monday or Tuesday to see if a move to the Green zone changed any restrictions, such as the number of people who may gather indoors. The provincial framework shows Green zone organized public events and social gatherings are still limited to 10 indoors, while outdoors up to 25 are allowed, where physical distancing can be maintained, as in Yellow. Organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities, where physical distancing can be maintained, is 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors, the same as in Yellow. Religious services, including for weddings and funerals, may have occupancy of up to 30 per cent capacity of rooms indoors and up to 100 people outdoors, if physical distancing can be maintained, as in Yellow. A move to Green lifts the limit of six people maximum who may sit together restaurants, the provincial framework says. * * * The health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce as of midnight Friday. This case hails from South Bruce and brings the cumulative total to 702. One case was removed from the list because it was transferred to another health unit. There were 13 active cases, 29 active, high-risk contacts, 687 resolved cases and one case in hospital. Two people have died from the pandemic virus and 81 health care workers have been infected to date. The health unit has given 6,856 of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Saturday, all hospital healthcare workers in the highest risk priority categories got their first of two shots, the health unit’s daily situation report said. Asked about how people continue to catch the bug, Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, said Saturday that “over 50 per cent” of infections over the past couple of weeks came from friends and family. They don’t know the source of the remaining infections, he said. Arra also noted a general statistic which isn’t based on Grey-Bruce cases, which shows “people who got the disease were two to four times more likely to have eaten out in the past two weeks. But again, this is really not related to Grey-Bruce.”

