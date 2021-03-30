





Share this Story: Arra responds to questions, concerns over 2020 salary

Article content Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health addressed the controversy surrounding his $631,000 in pay in 2020 on Monday after a letter from four Grey-Bruce municipal councillors questioned the compensation and requested he return the “excess money he was paid.” Dr. Ian Arra told Owen Sound city council the salary for all medical officers of health in Ontario is determined by the same grid and the pay he received on top of that was for overtime he was required to work during the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Arra responds to questions, concerns over 2020 salary Back to video He said the overtime meant considerable sacrifice as he’s been working or on call around the clock for the past year and has spent a significant amount of time away from his wife and young daughter. “After two months of the pandemic, my daughter – I realized it over three days – stopped playing with me; stopped allowing me to read for her. I spent the whole long weekend after to work all night so that in the day I could play with her and that was corrected. Reading with me has not been corrected yet and it’s a sacrifice I made intentionally,” he said during a 30-minute delegation.

Article content “For a person to say I’m doing this for money,” he added, before pausing and concluding his presentation. Coun. John Tamming, one of the councillors who signed the six-page letter to the board of health, said no one is questioning Arra’s dedication to his job or that he’s put in long hours, which strains families. “But the same is true of all other health professionals throughout this crisis who were not allowed access to $300,000 in overtime pay. The only difference, as I see it, is one of entitlement – a sense that a medical degree ought to insulate one from the darts mere mortals suffer,” he said in a statement Tuesday. Tamming told Arra during the meeting he appreciates the sacrifices he’s made during the pandemic. “I have suggested that you can’t delegate and one of the reasons you can’t delegate is you don’t have enough staff because you’ve gone through a lot of managers. These are fair disputes,” he said. Last week’s release of the province’s 2020 public sector salary disclosure revealed Arra was the region’s highest-paid public servant with compensation of $631,510. He made $385,439 in 2019. Arra was the top-paid medical officer of health (MOH) in Ontario. The province’s chief MOH made $444,344, while Toronto MOH Dr. Eileen de Villa earned $336,104. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union issued a statement last week urging Premier Doug Ford to step in to “rein in out-of-control executive pay” at the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Article content Hanover mayor and board of health chair Sue Paterson said pandemic-response overtime pay resulted in the increase to Arra’s compensation, which she said reflects the earnings of someone who hasn’t taken a day off since COVID-19 arrived in Grey-Bruce. He almost doubled his regular working hours from March to December, she said. Staff vacancies at the health unit have meant Arra has had to take on numerous responsibilities, she said. The health unit has not had an associate medical officer of health since the pandemic began. Certain legislative responsibilities can be performed only by an MOH or ministry-appointed associate, she said. Health units must have an MOH or associate on call at all times, she added. Arra receives the same overtime rate as is available to unionized staff at the health unit, she said, noting the province has committed to paying COVID-19-related overtime costs of frontline health-care workers. Tamming, in a March 23 email, asked Deputy-mayor Brian O’Leary, the city’s health board representative, to include in his board report March 29 the “thinking of the board in permitting this level of compensation” to Arra, “with reference to comparables from other health units.” The email suggests O’Leary “refer in passing” to what the compensation does “to the morale of front-line nursing staff everywhere, to say nothing of other municipal managers who have also worked hard with little or no extra remuneration.”

Article content It says, “if overwork is pleaded, you might also consider sharing with us the reasons why at least six talented managers, all female, have left the unit.” The email was also sent to local reporters. Tamming, Georgian Bluffs Coun. Cathy Moore Coburn and Arran-Elderslie councillors Ryan Greig and Melissa Kanmacher signed a letter March 29 to the board of health regarding Arra’s compensation in 2020 and the “very high rate of management turnover” since Arra’s appointment. Tamming asked to read the letter at council, but Mayor Ian Boddy ruled against it, saying after consulting with the city’s integrity commissioner he determined it does not relate to city business as council has no authority over the health unit’s budget or board. The letter says the overtime pay received by Arra comes from taxpayers and those who signed it have heard loudly about the compensation from Grey-Bruce residents, front-line health care workers and people familiar with the internal affairs at public health. The letter requests Arra return to the province or bonus out to front-line workers employed by the board the “excess money” he was paid last year and the board bring in a public health consultant to advise the board and Arra on improving management of the health unit. The letter notes Arra’s compensation was a 60 per cent increase over his base pay in 2019, the highest received by any other of the 36 MOHs in the province and $220,000 more than the next highest-paid MOH.

Article content It also says at first glance, “something seems seriously off” at the health unit, noting staff turnover since Arra’s appointment has been “substantial and unprecedented.” It lists 10 senior positions that have seen turnover, adding “this loss of management and other staff raises the issue of organizational dysfunction.” Arra addressed the email and letter in his delegation. He said the comparison of pay received by other MOHs in the province is “inappropriate,” as Toronto’s MOH has nine associates under her and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has an “army” of associates. Saying his compensation was an “increase” or a raise over 2019’s pay is incorrect, Arra said. He said if the job was about compensation, he would choose a different speciality, noting doctors in long-term care make more than $800,000 annually. He said he has received offers from employers each month since April for him to join their organizations, but he hasn’t looked at them due to professional and ethical obligations as Grey-Bruce’s MOH. Regarding staff turnover, Arra said complex events like pandemics are prolonged in duration and often result in major changes in personnel. He said the six female managers referenced in the email were actually one male and five females and the new hires to replace those employees were all women. The health unit has hired 60 people since the pandemic began, he said, including 55 women. Arra said he’s concerned about any effort or action that might undermine the public’s trust in the health unit, which is especially important during a pandemic.

Article content Whatever the purpose of the letter and email, Arra said, “if the result is potential weakening of the response in Grey-Bruce, putting peoples’ lives in danger, it is inappropriate behaviour any day of the week in a normal year. In the middle of a pandemic, it’s reckless and dangerous.” Tamming said Arra allowed “anger and emotion to deflect hard questions” during his delegation about the $300,000 he received in overtime pay. He pointed to a comment Arra made near the end of his presentation that whoever “built this council” 200 or 300 years ago, “if they came out of their grave, they would take a flamethrower to a certain seat. “Maybe after that the council would be as great as it was intended.”

