Arra weighs in on AstraZeneca shot
Dr. Ian Arra said he doesn’t want to encourage “vaccine shopping” by saying which clinics use which vaccine.
Some shopping has been propelled by concerns about extremely rare vaccine-induced blood clotting after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, a condition doctors can treat. It occurs about every one in 250,000 doses.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization was accused of adding to hesitancy about AstraZeneca by recommending Canadians at high risk from COVID-19 may want to wait for a Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine shot.
Arra’s comments Thursday came when asked which vaccines were being given at a vaccination hub in Hanover Saturday and via mobile teams. He said “we don’t really think about it.” He provided the information but expressed discomfort about doing so.
Indeed, he suggested writing about which vaccine people will get discourages people from just accepting the vaccine they’re given. All three vaccines are approved for people 50 and older, the current age criteria for booking vaccination appointments in Grey-Bruce, he said.
“AstraZeneca has side effects that are different from the other two,” he said. “The thing is, COVID causes blood clotting as a disease. And the vaccine causes blood clotting.
“If you look at the rate in vaccine I believe it’s one in a quarter million to cause clotting, versus in acquiring the disease and getting blood clotting, it’s way higher.”
He said with the vaccine, something like four in one million people will get blood clotting and one of those people will die. “The odds of protecting that many people who would otherwise get COVID, the wild virus, and get clotting and die still outweighs the risk,” Arra said.
“Never-the-less, the fact (is) that it is still approved, it is safe.”