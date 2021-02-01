Arran-Elderslie CAO resigning to become SBP's top staffer

Denis Langlois
Feb 01, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read
Arran-Elderslie CAO Bill Jones in 2020.
Photo by Pat Carson /For The Post

Arran-Elderslie has kick-started the process to recruit a new top municipal staffer after its current chief administrative officer Bill Jones announced he’ll be leaving the municipality March 28 to become South Bruce Peninsula’s new CAO.

Arran-Elderslie Mayor Steve Hammell said council voted during a special meeting Monday to direct staff to immediately initiate the process to hire a replacement. He said he expects an advertisement for the position will be posted by the end of next week.

“We’re hoping to have a new CAO in place for March, but realize that it could be April or even May, depending on their own commitments and contractual obligations. But it will be most likely April,” Hammell said in an interview.

Arran-Elderslie council issued a statement Thursday to announce Jones’ planned departure, which will happen just over a year after he joined the municipality as CAO.

The statement says although council is “saddened by Bill Jones moving onto a new opportunity, we are thankful for his leadership at Arran-Elderslie and wish him well.”

Jones is quoted in the release as saying he has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the municipality, noting staff, council and ratepayers “have been amazing” to work with.

“I have been offered an incredible opportunity to work in the community where I have lived and raised a family for over 23 years,” he said.

Changes to Arran-Elderslie’s corporate structure, coupled with the highly skilled municipal staff, ensure the municipality is “well-equipped to address any current and future needs of its residents and business community,” Jones added in the release.

Jones is returning to South Bruce Peninsula, where he served as public works director before resigning in 2007 to accept a similar position in Saugeen Shores.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson said the town is “thrilled” to have Jones back.

“He lives here so he knows our community and our slate of projects,” she said Monday. “He’s the perfect guy for the job and he will hit the ground running. Our staff is thrilled as they’ve missed him terribly since he left us many years ago.”

Jones left Saugeen Shores to become Northern Bruce Peninsula’s chief administrative officer in 2010. He remained in that position until March 2, 2020, when he became Arran-Elderslie’s CAO/clerk.