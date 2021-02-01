Arran-Elderslie CAO resigning to become SBP's top staffer

Article content

Arran-Elderslie has kick-started the process to recruit a new top municipal staffer after its current chief administrative officer Bill Jones announced he’ll be leaving the municipality March 28 to become South Bruce Peninsula’s new CAO.

Arran-Elderslie Mayor Steve Hammell said council voted during a special meeting Monday to direct staff to immediately initiate the process to hire a replacement. He said he expects an advertisement for the position will be posted by the end of next week.

“We’re hoping to have a new CAO in place for March, but realize that it could be April or even May, depending on their own commitments and contractual obligations. But it will be most likely April,” Hammell said in an interview.

Arran-Elderslie council issued a statement Thursday to announce Jones’ planned departure, which will happen just over a year after he joined the municipality as CAO.

The statement says although council is “saddened by Bill Jones moving onto a new opportunity, we are thankful for his leadership at Arran-Elderslie and wish him well.”