Arrest warrant sought after e-bike operator struck in Owen Sound

Denis Langlois
Jun 02, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Owen Sound Police Service vehicle on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Owen Sound, Ont. Rob Gowan/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
A 39-year-old Owen Sound resident received serious injuries that required surgery after being hit by a vehicle while operating an e-bike.

The Owen Sound Police Service says the e-bike was struck after a 32-year-old Wiarton man drove out of a convenience store parking lot in a stolen vehicle and onto 10th Street East. The owner of the vehicle had confronted the Wiarton man before he drove off at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police are now seeking an arrest warrant for the driver for dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm, possessing property obtained by crime and operation while prohibited.

