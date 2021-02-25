Arrests made, drug seized in downtown Owen Sound

Article content

More than $20,000 in cash and drugs were seized and two people were arrested from a rental vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown Owen Sound business on Tuesday.

Police seized more than 1,000 methamphetamine pills stamped with the word “ICE” that had an estimated street value of between $10,500 and $16,000 after the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch concluded their drug trafficking investigation, police said in a news release.

The rental vehicle was seized and after obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, police seized approximately 45 grams of cocaine with a street value of $4,500 as well as $5,380 in cash proceeds of crime, the release said.

A 23-year-old Ottawa man and a 19-year-old Collingwood woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Both were scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.