Arrests made in Owen Sound overnight

An Owen Sound woman found unresponsive in a vehicle with a concealed BB handgun has been charged by police.

The incident, which occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, was just one of the occurrences that kept city police busy throughout the night.

In the incident, police responded to the east side of the city about a possible impaired driver slumped over the steering wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup. Police located a woman fitting the description who was unresponsive when police tried to wake her.

Police were finally able to wake the woman and after further investigation she was arrested for impaired driving, the release said.

The suspended driver had a purse over her lap, which concealed the BB handgun.

She was taken to the police station where drug tests were conducted. As a result the 30-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while under suspension. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.