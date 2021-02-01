Arrests made in Owen Sound overnight

Feb 01, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read
Owen Sound Police Service offices. Photo by File Photo

An Owen Sound woman found unresponsive in a vehicle with a concealed BB handgun has been charged by police.

The incident, which occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, was just one of the occurrences that kept city police busy throughout the night.

In the incident, police responded to the east side of the city about a possible impaired driver slumped over the steering wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup. Police located a woman fitting the description who was unresponsive when police tried to wake her.

Police were finally able to wake the woman and after further investigation she was arrested for impaired driving, the release said.

The suspended driver had a purse over her lap, which concealed the BB handgun.

She was taken to the police station where drug tests were conducted. As a result the 30-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while under suspension. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Earlier in the evening, just after 8 p.m., police on foot patrol on the west side near the downtown core observed a woman failing to stop for a stop sign while riding a mountain bike.

Police stopped the woman, notified her of her offence and upon further investigation found that she had an outstanding arrest warrant. The 40-year-old Waterloo resident was arrested and was to also appear in court on Monday.

In another incident just before 5 a.m. on Monday, officers were investigating an incident on the east side of the city when they learned of a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant, the release said.

A 36-year-old Owen Sound man was taken into custody and was to appear in court on Monday. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, failing to comply with probation and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.