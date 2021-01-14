Arts centre's take-home initiative combines food, crafting and music

Article content

A new initiative by the Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts is aimed at helping people escape the pandemic through food, crafts and music.

The centre has started offering Craft Dinners, where they are preparing home-cooked meals for curbside pick-up, complete with a craft and a suggested musical selection to go along with it all.

GBarts co-founder Morag Budgeon said on Wednesday that the idea behind the initiative is to help the physical and mental health of residents, while also supporting the centre, its employees and local businesses through the latest pandemic shutdown.

“The whole idea is the benefits to mental health associated with making and doing art and craft,” said Budgeon.

“When we pair an excellent meal prepared by chef Marnie Weiss with a craft developed by our creative team, it’s the perfect wellness solution for local residents who are being asked to remain home.”

When the Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts (Gbarts) opened, it included a small cafe where people could get a bite to eat or refreshment during their visit.