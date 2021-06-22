ArtWalk returns to Owen Sound this weekend

Article content

ArtWalk returns to downtown Owen Sound Saturday.

The celebration of local artists and their work takes place June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the first time, an ArtWalk Urban Sketchers’ competition is being held for amateur and professional artists.

Once registered, the artists are assigned an outdoor space downtown where they can set up their easels and interpret what they see. The public will be invited to visit the artists as they are working. Cash prizes will be awarded. The works will be exhibited in the galleries for two weeks following ArtWalk.

Special exhibitions and programming will be available at eight downtown Owen Sound galleries – Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts, Grey Gallery, Heartwood Home, Intersections WOOD Gallery & Studio, Jean Francis Studio, Owen Sound Library, Owen Sound Artists’ Co-op and the Tom Thomson Art Gallery. There is no charge for the self-guided gallery tour.