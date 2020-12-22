Attempted murder charges laid after Southgate fire

Article content

Grey Bruce OPP charged a 35-year-old man with attempted murder, arson and uttering threats following what police said was a suspicious fire in Southgate Township earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that they were dispatched to the scene at 2:49 p.m. Dec. 11. The fire was at a residence on Southgate Road 24 in Southgate Township. Dundalk Fire Department firefighters confirmed the fire was deliberately set, the release said. Two people were inside when the fire started.

After a lengthy investigation, police charged Benjamin Komisar, of Grand Valley, Ont., with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson, disregard human life, and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

After appearing in bail court, Komisar was remanded into custody, the news release said. He will return to court Wednesday.

“The Dundalk Fire Department was dispatched to the residence on Southgate Rd. 24 Friday, Dec. 11 at 2:53 p.m.,” Acting Fire Chief Derek Malynyk said in an emailed response to questions. “The fire was located by an occupant of the residence and was extinguished by that occupant. Damage to the residence is very minor.”

The investigation is continuing. Police ask anyone with information that could assist with this investigation to call 1-888-310-1122, or leave tips anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.