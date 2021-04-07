Attempted murder suspect remains in custody

Article content

A man charged with attempted murder after shots were fired in Tobermory March 31 had his case adjourned to Monday in bail court. He remains in custody.

David William Hillyer, 39, of Stokes Bay Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula, made a brief video appearance in a virtual bail court presided by a justice of the peace Wednesday in Owen Sound.

His lawyer, Jill Gamble, is working on a bail-release plan, court was told by duty counsel Greg Deakin.

Hillyer is charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, recklessly discharging a firearm, uttering threats and possession of cocaine and meth.

Police said in a news release that at 1:28 a.m. March 31, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a firearm incident on Head Street in Tobermory. Police were told a vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several bullets at the home.

When a witness followed the vehicle and approached it, “the accused fired several shotgun rounds at the victim’s vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants, before fleeing the area.”

Police said there were no injuries. They located the accused in a vehicle the same day and took him into custody without further incident, the release said.