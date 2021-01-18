Barrie woman charged after collision in Walkerton

Article content

A Barrie woman has been charged with impaired driving after a minor collision in Walkerton on Sunday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m. South Bruce OPP received a call about a single-vehicle collision in a parking lot on McGivern Street.

Officers found the vehicle with two tires off the ground after running over a parking lot curbstone. The driver was found to have been drinking alcohol, police said in a news release.

The 43-year-old woman was charged with operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10 to answer to the charge.