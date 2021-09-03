Beer Store announces limited Labour Day openings

Scott Dunn
Sep 03, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Beer Store file photo (Postmedia Network)
The Beer Store announced two area stores will be open on Monday, the Labour Day holiday. Owen Sound’s downtown store and a store in Collingwood will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Owen Sound store is at 1155 1st Ave. E. and the Collingwood store is at 415 First St.

A Beer Store spokesman said people could call locations where a Beer Store shares space in a convenience store under the retail partners program to confirm whether they are open on Labour Day too.

