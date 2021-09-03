Article content

The Beer Store announced two area stores will be open on Monday, the Labour Day holiday. Owen Sound’s downtown store and a store in Collingwood will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Owen Sound store is at 1155 1st Ave. E. and the Collingwood store is at 415 First St.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Beer Store announces limited Labour Day openings Back to video

A Beer Store spokesman said people could call locations where a Beer Store shares space in a convenience store under the retail partners program to confirm whether they are open on Labour Day too.