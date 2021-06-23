Beer Store extends some hours, open Canada Day in Owen Sound

Article content

Owen Sound’s eastside Beer Store will be the only one open on Canada Day in Grey-Bruce.

The Beer Store hours have been extended for Canada Day in some stores, the provincial retailer said in a news release.

The Owen Sound store on 1st Avenue East will have regular hours June 30 and will be open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store on the Sunset Strip just west of the city will be open until 8 p.m. June 30 and will be closed Canada Day.

Meaford’s Sykes Street store will be open until 9 p.m. June 30 and will be closed Canada Day. Kincardine’s store on Broadway Street will remain open until 8 p.m. June 30 and will be closed July 1.

Stores in Port Elgin, Southampton, Sauble Beach, Walkerton and Wiarton will be open until 8 p.m. June 30 and will be closed Canada Day.

Just beyond Grey-Bruce, Mount Forest’s beer store will be open until 8 p.m. June 30 and will be closed Canada Day. Collingwood’s store will be open June 30 until 10 p.m. and on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.