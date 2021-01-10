Berford Lake home destroyed by fire

Rob Gowan
Jan 10, 2021  •   •  4 minute read
Firefighters battle a house fire on Parkside Avenue at Beford lake on the evening of Saturday, January 9, 2021. Photo by Supplied photo

Nobody was injured after fire destroyed a home at Berford Lake, but the family that lived there has lost everything in the blaze.

There was nothing crews could do to save the home when they arrived at the property on Parkside Avenue late Saturday afternoon, South Bruce Peninsula Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Normand Beauchamp said Sunday morning.

“When they arrived they didn’t have enough time to get ready. It was already a flashover,” Beauchamp said. “When they showed up on scene that was a flashover, so fully involved.”

He said all crews could do at that point was to put water on the fire. He said they spent hours cooling down two propane tanks to prevent a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion – or BLEVE.

“If we would not have addressed the two propane tanks, that could have become very, very dangerous,” he said. “We put a lot of effort to cool down those propane tanks.”

Propane tanks at the scene of a house fire on Parkside Avenue at Beford lake on the evening of Saturday, January 9, 2021. Photo by Supplied photo

The call came into their department just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Beauchamp said. Fire crews from both the Wiarton and Sauble Beach stations attended the blaze. Beauchamp said they also received assistance from the Inter Township and Northern Bruce Peninsula fire departments to supply water. A total of seven trucks assisted on scene.

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on Parkside Avenue at Beford lake on the evening of Saturday, January 9, 2021. Photo by Supplied photo

Social media posts late Saturday afternoon showed a large plume of dark smoke in the clear sky.

Crews were on scene well into the night, Beauchamp said.

He said it was to early to put a value on the damage, but it was a total loss. He also said a cause had not yet been determined as it was still early in the investigation.

Beauchamp said the family was home at the time of the fire, but got out uninjured.

Nathan Vascotto said he was at home with his three children – Kylee, 11, Alex, 8 and Hailey, 6. His wife Rebecca was out grocery shopping at the time.

Vascotto said Sunday afternoon that he still hadn’t slept since the fire and there was a lot going through his head, but the family was overwhelmed by the support.

“I have just been thinking of how do we thank the community,” he said. “All I can do is thank everyone. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

By Saturday evening a GoFundMe page had already been set up for the family and by early Sunday afternoon close to $19,000 had been raised, far surpassing the $10,000 goal. LAMBlicious in Wiarton was also accepting donations for the family.

“I am blown away by the outpouring of support,” said Vascotto, who runs Peninsula Plumbing and is a partner at Polaris Spray Foam and Insulation.

“The fire was still going and one neighbour already had bags of clothes for us. It has been amazing.”

Vascotto said he was confident that the fire started in the chimney of the home late Saturday afternoon.

When he knew something was wrong, he ran to tell his children to get out. He said his oldest daughter Kylee got her siblings ready with their favourite stuffed toys, grabbed the family cat, and led them to a neighbour’s home.

“She was definitely the true standout yesterday by taking care of everyone,” Vascott said.

“We made it out with the clothes on our backs. My phone, my wallet was in the house, everything, all the laptops for the business.”

He said there was nothing that could be done to save the home once the fire started.

“The fire department was so awesome. They were onsite so fast,” he said. “The whole house was wood so it went fast.”

Vascotto said the family is staying at his parents’ home and are looking for a long-term rental in the Wiarton area. He already had one lead on Sunday.

He said their home was insured and they plan to rebuild on the property, where they have lived for six years.

“Everyone on that street offered us a place to stay last night,” he said. “It is a great little community.”

Vascotto said he has been coping surprisingly well considering the circumstances. About six weeks ago Alex was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and that was “definitely a lot tougher.”

His son’s insulin was actually in the home and he commended McKenzie’s I.D.A. in Wiarton, where they stayed after hours to fill the prescription for insulin.

“They definitely went above and beyond to make sure we got everything we needed for Alex,” he said.

On the GoFundMe page it also thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

“Nathan and Rebecca and their children are known and loved by many of us,” it said on the page organized by Allison Vascotto, Nathan’s sister-in-law. “This is an unimaginable loss for their family. Everything they have worked so hard for is gone.”

The page can be found at gofundme.com under “The Vascotto Family House Fire.”

“I know it’s a hard time for everyone but your donations and generosity are greatly appreciated,” it said on the page.