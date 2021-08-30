Bikes stolen after pair of break-ins at same store in Southampton

Police are investigating after a pair of near-identical break-ins at Martin’s Bicycle Shop over the weekend, where a rock was thrown through a glass door and a bike was stolen.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The second break-in happened on Monday morning at 2:24 a.m., when police responded to an alarm and discovered that a rock had been thrown through the glass door of the business at 235 High St. A purple Scott ladies mountain bike was stolen, Saugeen Shores police said in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bikes stolen after pair of break-ins at same store in Southampton Back to video

The break-in on Monday morning was very similar to a break-in that occurred just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning. In that incident police responded to an alarm at the store and found that a rock had been thrown through a glass door and a green Scott ladies mountain bike had been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Saugeen Shores police at 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.