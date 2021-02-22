Article content

Forget the pot of gold.

Participants of a St. Paddy’s Day fundraiser for the Billy Bishop Museum will instead be after a pot of wine and beer.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Billy Bishop Museum holding St. Paddy's Day fundraiser Back to video

Emily Jolliffe, the museum’s director and chief curator, said the event is a way for people to have some fun with friends in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping to raise money for the museum in Owen Sound, which has not been able to hold its usual in-person fundraisers due to public health restrictions.

“This fundraiser is very, very important for us,” she said Monday.

The museum closed to the public when the pandemic took hold in Ontario last March and reopened with restrictions in June. It was forced to shut down again in late December when the provincial lockdown began and reopened Feb. 17.

The museum is now open Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

The St. Paddy’s Day beer and wine swap fundraiser works like this. Participants create a team of six people and select both a captain and fun name for their team.