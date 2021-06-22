Billy Bishop Museum offering Ghost Walks this summer
The Billy Bishop Museum is resurrecting its spooky Ghost Walks for the summer.
The events are a chance for people to learn more about Owen Sound’s history of spirits, seances, murders and shipwrecks, according to a news release from the museum.
The 2.5-kilometre outdoor-only tours will take place each Sunday and Wednesday in July and August, starting at 7 p.m. at the museum.
Registration is required as there is a cap of eight people per walk. The cost is $10 per person, ages 12 and up.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear and bring their masks in case social distancing becomes difficult.
People can register online at billybishopmuseum.org/events.