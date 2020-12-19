Blue Mountain opens ski hills to limited numbers

Rob Gowan
Dec 19, 2020  •   •  6 minute read
Skiers and boarders line up at the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

With capacity restrictions and health measures in place, Blue Mountain Resort began welcoming skiers and snowboarders to its slopes on Saturday.

Due to a mild November, the season got going later than normal, but President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Skelton said Saturday morning that it was in a way a blessing for the ski hill operator.

“It is really fortunate that the weather played out the way it did because now we have three pods open and we are able to space people out,” Skelton said from the base of the hill. “Normally we would be all here waiting for two or three trails but this season we are opening with three six-packs (chairlifts) and many more trails.”

On Saturday morning, a total of five lifts and 13 trails were reported open at the resort, with skiers welcomed back in a limited capacity. For opening weekend, the trails were open for pass holders as well as lodging guests who bought tickets. Passes were sold out for the season as of Dec. 10.

“We have basically taken all of our lift tickets out of the market until we get a good feel for what our limiting factors are,” Skelton said. “We know we are limited on the inside with lodge seating and there are also some limitations for lift-loading.

“Until we get a feel of where our comfort level is we will be releasing tickets into the market as we develop that comfort level.”

Capacity limitations are just one of many measures implemented at the ski hills this season. Masks are being required both indoors and in the lift line and on chairlifts, with a recommendation that they also be worn while skiing. Path directions have been layed out in the village and only families and households were being permitted to load chairlifts together. Indoors, extra cleaning and sanitation is being undertaken, reservations are required at dining establishments and at base lodges where more than half of the seating had been removed.

Skelton said under current restrictions, during a typical busy Saturday in February they expect that they can operate safely at about half the number of people they would normally see, but noted that things can change with the pandemic and based on what they see happening on the ground.

“We are working with the hand we were dealt and it is changing all the time,” he said. “We are looking at the situation on the ground, collaborating really well with our county health officials and the Collingwood hospital has been a great support.

“As things change we adapt and we have a whole toolbox of adaptations that if we go one way we can tighten things up and if we go the other way we can loosen things up.”

Something they are not doing at Blue is monitoring where their guests are coming from. Due to the pandemic, certain areas of the province remain in lockdown as Christmas approaches, including Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex. Hamilton is set to join them in lockdown on Monday. Blue Mountain is located in Grey-Bruce, which remains in the yellow (protect) zone, while nearby Collingwood is in the Simcoe Muskoka District, which is in a red (control) zone.

“We expect people will follow their local health-care guidelines on travel and essential travel,” said Skelton. “That is our expectation.”

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said Saturday that there is an added level of concern about people from across the province converging on that area of Grey-Bruce this time of year.

“The provincial direction discourages non-essential travel from high risk areas to low risk areas and those from high risk areas to other high risk areas,” Arra said. “Since we have been doing relatively well in Grey Bruce and we are in the yellow, which is lower than other areas that are in the red or locked down, it is a concern that people can be coming here more often since we are open.

“Again, we discourage non-essential travel and we encourage everybody locally to do their best to protect themselves, their families and the community.”

Arra said the health unit has been working closely with the resort and similar to other businesses in Grey-Bruce, they have been going above and beyond to ensure their plans are safe.

“They are not just meeting our expectations, but exceeding them,” Arra said.

Skelton said they are confident they have taken the measures necessary to ensure safety. They have experience managing capacity through the summer months and are the last Alterra Mountain Company resort to open its ski hills.

“We are well networked with a lot of resorts that have already been open and are operating,” Skelton said. “There has been a lot of lessons learned and shared.”

Skelton said planning at the resort has been non-stop since the pandemic first hit in March and they closed down last ski season early. He expressed relief that the resort was able to finally open to skiers this season again.

“It is way better to be operating than planning,” Skelton said after opening the season with a small group of skiers who had gathered at the Silver Bullet chairlift at the base of the hill by the village just before 9 a.m.

After thanking them for coming and welcoming them to the “strangest season ever,” he also delivered a message about safety.

Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

“We take our responsibility to our employees, to you guys and to our community very seriously,” Skelton said. “There are a lot of new rules this year and I really want to implore you guys to follow those rules, plan ahead and plan your day, space out and make it a safe experience for everybody.”

Skelton noted that the season marks a reason to celebrate as it is Blue Mountain’s 80th season of operation, with plans throughout the season for some socially-distanced events to mark the occasion.

First in line to hit the hills were a group of four veteran skiers who have made it a tradition to be there when the chairlift gets fired up on opening day.

Jim Kennedy, Robert Turner, Tom Kochuta, and Chris Watson are members of the Toronto Ski Club who all call Collingwood home.

“If it was sleet or rain we would still be here because it is a tradition,” Turner said, adding they were also not going to let the pandemic stop them from being there.

“We are optimistic as long as Blue Mountain does what they are doing.”

Turner said the skiers, who are all in the same small social bubble, feel safe with the measures being taken at the resort, including reservation requirements for dining areas, capacity limits and chairlift restrictions.

From left, Jim Kennedy, Robert Turner, Tom Kochuta, and Chris Watson wait to board the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening morning at Blue Mountain Resort on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The four, who are all part of the same social bubble, have made it a tradition to be the first up the mountain at Blue each year. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

They all purchased season passes this year and are glad they made that commitment with the reservation requirements and limited numbers of daily tickets.

“We think it is a good call on their part,” Turner said. “We are just looking to have safe skiing.”

Turner said they all used to live in Toronto but are now happy to call the Collingwood area home and the year-round activities it offers.

We all golf and ride our road bikes in the summer and we ski in the winter, that is what we do” he said. “It is just a great place to live and skiing is why we all moved here, so why wouldn’t we be out here as soon as we can be.”