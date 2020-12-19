Blue Mountain opens ski hills to limited numbers

Article content
With capacity restrictions and health measures in place, Blue Mountain Resort began welcoming skiers and snowboarders to its slopes on Saturday.
Due to a mild November, the season got going later than normal, but President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Skelton said Saturday morning that it was in a way a blessing for the ski hill operator.
“It is really fortunate that the weather played out the way it did because now we have three pods open and we are able to space people out,” Skelton said from the base of the hill. “Normally we would be all here waiting for two or three trails but this season we are opening with three six-packs (chairlifts) and many more trails.”
On Saturday morning, a total of five lifts and 13 trails were reported open at the resort, with skiers welcomed back in a limited capacity. For opening weekend, the trails were open for pass holders as well as lodging guests who bought tickets. Passes were sold out for the season as of Dec. 10.