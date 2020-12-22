Article content

Less than a week after it opened its ski hills, Blue Mountain Resort will shut them down to comply with a provincewide lockdown to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The resort opened some lifts and runs for the season on Saturday morning with capacity limits and health measures in place, but announced Monday evening that by 12:01 a.m. on Boxing Day all lift operations will be closed due to the shutdown.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blue Mountain Resort ski hills to close during Ontario shutdown Back to video

“Blue Mountain resort will suspend all ski operations starting the morning of Saturday, December 26, to comply with the province-wide shutdown order recently issued,” the resort said in a statement.

“We are working to understand and implement requirements that apply to other resort operations.”

On Monday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford announced the provincewide shutdown to come into effect on Boxing Day, which will force nearly all non-essential businesses to close. The shutdown is to last until Jan. 23 in regions of southern Ontario, and Jan. 9 for the north.