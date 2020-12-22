Blue Mountain Resort ski hills to close during Ontario shutdown

Rob Gowan
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  5 minute read
Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Less than a week after it opened its ski hills, Blue Mountain Resort will shut them down to comply with a provincewide lockdown to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The resort opened some lifts and runs for the season on Saturday morning with capacity limits and health measures in place, but announced Monday evening that by 12:01 a.m. on Boxing Day all lift operations will be closed due to the shutdown.

“Blue Mountain resort will suspend all ski operations starting the morning of Saturday, December 26, to comply with the province-wide shutdown order recently issued,” the resort said in a statement.

“We are working to understand and implement requirements that apply to other resort operations.”

On Monday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford announced the provincewide shutdown to come into effect on Boxing Day, which will force nearly all non-essential businesses to close. The shutdown is to last until Jan. 23 in regions of southern Ontario, and Jan. 9 for the north.

In its statement Monday, Blue Mountain Resort said it would work directly with guests with reservations and will provide refunds for lodging reservations and lift tickets dated during the shutdown. Passholders were being directed to www.bluemountain.ca for further information, while lesson program participants can expect to hear about their registration, the statement said.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to assess this evolving situation,” read the statement, adding that heavy call, e-mail and social media traffic was anticipated over the next several days.

“While this is a disappointing reality, the health and safety of our employees and guests continue to be the highest priority.”

Updates will be provided on the Blue Mountain website, e-mails and social media site.

“We encourage everyone to follow current public health guidelines and look forward to welcoming guests back to Blue when shutdown ends after January 23,” the statement said.

The Blue Mountains Mayor Alar Soever said Monday the resort has done a great job putting protocols in place, but unfortunately one can’t argue with the provincial shutdown with the number of cases throughout Ontario.

Soever said people have been travelling to the area throughout the pandemic, in record numbers, but that hasn’t resulted in a large amount of virus transmission. There have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Blue Mountains.

“It’s not where you’re from, it’s how you behave that makes a difference, and unfortunately people couldn’t take it upon themselves to behave,” Soever said. “The thing that has happened out west is that when you open the ski hills it’s the after-ski activities that happen in private residences that is the problem.”

By Tuesday morning, a petition on change.org already had garnered over 15,000 signatures calling on the Ontario government to allow ski hills to operate during the lockdown.

Blue Mountain Resort opened on Saturday, which was later than normal due to mild weather.

At the base of the hill at the Silver Bullet ski lift on Saturday morning, president and chief operating officer Dan Skelton said that the late start was in a way a blessing for the ski hill operator, as it allowed them to open more lifts at once so people could be more spaced out.

For opening weekend, the trails were open for pass holders as well as lodging guests who bought tickets. Passes were sold out for the season as of Dec. 10.

“We have basically taken all of our lift tickets out of the market until we get a good feel for what our limiting factors are,” Skelton said Saturday. “We know we are limited on the inside with lodge seating and there are also some limitations for lift-loading.

“Until we get a feel of where our comfort level is we will be releasing tickets into the market as we develop that comfort level.”

Capacity limitations were one of many measures implemented. Masks were required both indoors, in the lift line and on chairlifts, with a recommendation that they also be worn while skiing. Path directions were laid out in the village and only families and households were being permitted on chairlifts together. Indoors, extra cleaning and sanitation was done and reservations were required at dining establishments and at base lodges, where more than half of the seating had been removed.

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said Saturday that the health unit had been working closely with the resort and similar to other businesses in Grey-Bruce, they have been going above and beyond to ensure their plans are safe.

“They are not just meeting our expectations, but exceeding them,” Arra said.

Skelton said they were confident they had taken the measures necessary to ensure safety. They have experience managing capacity through the summer months and were the last Alterra Mountain Company resort to open its ski hills.

“We are well networked with a lot of resorts that have already been open and are operating,” Skelton said. “There has been a lot of lessons learned and shared.”

Skelton said planning at the resort has been non-stop since the pandemic first hit in March and they closed down last ski season early. This season is Blue Mountain’s 80th season of operation.

First in line to hit the hills Saturday was a group of four veteran skiers who have made it a tradition to be there when the chairlift gets fired up on opening day.

Jim Kennedy, Robert Turner, Tom Kochuta, and Chris Watson are members of the Toronto Ski Club who all call Collingwood home.

“If it was sleet or rain we would still be here because it is a tradition,” Turner said, adding they were also not going to let the pandemic stop them.

Turner said the skiers, who are all in the same small social bubble, felt safe with the measures being taken at the resort, including reservation requirements for dining areas, capacity limits and chairlift restrictions.

They all purchased season passes this year and were glad they made that commitment with the reservation requirements and limited numbers of daily tickets.

“We think it is a good call on their part,” Turner said. “We are just looking to have safe skiing.”

Turner said they all used to live in Toronto but were happy to call the Collingwood area home with the year-round activities it offers.

“We all golf and ride our road bikes in the summer and we ski in the winter, that is what we do” he said. “It is just a great place to live and skiing is why we all moved here, so why wouldn’t we be out here as soon as we can be.”

— with files from Greg Cowan