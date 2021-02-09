Blue ski hills ready for Feb. 16 reopening

Rob Gowan
Feb 09, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  4 minute read
Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Th resort was forced to close the hills just a week later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

The slopes at Blue Mountain Resort couldn’t be more ready to welcome back skiers and snowboarders.

With Monday’s announcement by the Ontario government that pandemic restrictions would soon be relaxed, the resort will once again open its hills on Feb. 16 with health and safety measures and capacity limits in place.

“Nobody has been on these mountains. We had a January with a lot of great powder days on top of nice cold temperatures to make snow,” Resort spokesperson Tara Lovell said on Tuesday. “The hills are calling and they are looking great.”

The resort will open to skiing, snowboarding and adapted indoor dining next Tuesday. They plan to reopen the hills from end to end, which will allow them to support their capacity management efforts by spreading people out across all of the resort’s runs.

The move comes after the province, on Monday, announced a transition back to the colour-coded system over the coming weeks. Grey-Bruce is one of 28 health unit regions where the stay-at-home order will expire on Feb. 16, and with it ski hills in the region will be allowed to reopen.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Everyone at the resort is happy and excited to be able to open again and begin to welcome back guests, Lovell said.

“We have been determined throughout this time to get back to skiing and snowboarding,” she said. “The team has been making snow throughout all of January making sure the conditions, as soon as we were told we could reopen, were in great shape.”

It is the second time the resort has opened this season. Blue Mountain opened its hills on Dec. 19, but learned just a few days later that they would have to close them after just a week of operations due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. A provincewide lockdown began Dec. 26.

Lovell said it has been a surreal experience over the past month-and-a-half at the resort during what is normally a busy time of year. Only a few activities have been offered since the shutdown took effect, including the Woodview Mountaintop skating loop, snowshoeing and most recently fat biking.

“Even now there is nobody in the village with the village shops only open for curbside and delivery right now,” she said. “It should be a busy ski day and nobody is here.”

Lovell said they look forward to being able to show their guests how the operations have been adapted to make it as safe as possible for everyone.

“At no time did we consider the option to let the ski season go,” said Lovell. “We wanted to make sure we were ready as soon as we were given the green light.”

Three regions in Ontario – Toronto, Peel and York – will remain under a stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22. And Blue Mountain Resort is asking that anyone in regions where they are still being asked to stay at home to follow those guidelines, Lovell said.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The measures that have been implemented at Blue will be very similar to those that were in place for the week the hills were open for in December. Capacity has been restricted with priority access given to passholders, with very limited quantities of lift tickets available online to be purchased in advance. Reservations will be required for indoor dining and capacity will be limited at the base lodges. Face coverings and physical distancing will be required on the resort. Lovell said they are also looking at limiting parking.

“It is really a plan ahead scenario,” Lovell said, adding that they are recommending people come during off-peak times such as during the week if they have the flexibility to do so. The resort is also looking into what adaptations need to be made to offer certain programs such as ski lessons. The public can keep updated on the measures being implemented at bluemountain.ca

Lovell said they are confident they can operate the resort safely.

“Safety will always continue to be the priority,” she said. “All of the adapted operations that we have here have been looked at very carefully with a lot of thought.”

When the ski hill shutdown happened the resort was forced to lay off about 1,700 seasonal and full-time employees, and Lovell said they are looking forward to welcoming many of those employees back in stages. Much of the next week will be spent hiring back workers and having them undergo any re-training that is needed.

“We are going to stay focused to try to bring back as many team members as we can,” she said.

“It is kind of a ramp-up process.”

And she is hoping for some more winter so that they can end off a very difficult season on a high note.

“I think there is still a little winter left in the season,” said Lovell. “The snow on the hill is pristine because nobody has touched it, so we are going to try to stick it through going right past March Break for sure.”