Blue ski hills ready for Feb. 16 reopening

Everyone at the resort is happy and excited to be able to open again and begin to welcome back guests, Lovell said.

“We have been determined throughout this time to get back to skiing and snowboarding,” she said. “The team has been making snow throughout all of January making sure the conditions, as soon as we were told we could reopen, were in great shape.”

It is the second time the resort has opened this season. Blue Mountain opened its hills on Dec. 19, but learned just a few days later that they would have to close them after just a week of operations due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. A provincewide lockdown began Dec. 26.

Lovell said it has been a surreal experience over the past month-and-a-half at the resort during what is normally a busy time of year. Only a few activities have been offered since the shutdown took effect, including the Woodview Mountaintop skating loop, snowshoeing and most recently fat biking.

“Even now there is nobody in the village with the village shops only open for curbside and delivery right now,” she said. “It should be a busy ski day and nobody is here.”

Lovell said they look forward to being able to show their guests how the operations have been adapted to make it as safe as possible for everyone.

“At no time did we consider the option to let the ski season go,” said Lovell. “We wanted to make sure we were ready as soon as we were given the green light.”

Three regions in Ontario – Toronto, Peel and York – will remain under a stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22. And Blue Mountain Resort is asking that anyone in regions where they are still being asked to stay at home to follow those guidelines, Lovell said.