Blue ski hills ready for Feb. 16 reopening

The slopes at Blue Mountain Resort couldn’t be more ready to welcome back skiers and snowboarders.
With Monday’s announcement by the Ontario government that pandemic restrictions would soon be relaxed, the resort will once again open its hills on Feb. 16 with health and safety measures and capacity limits in place.
“Nobody has been on these mountains. We had a January with a lot of great powder days on top of nice cold temperatures to make snow,” Resort spokesperson Tara Lovell said on Tuesday. “The hills are calling and they are looking great.”
The resort will open to skiing, snowboarding and adapted indoor dining next Tuesday. They plan to reopen the hills from end to end, which will allow them to support their capacity management efforts by spreading people out across all of the resort’s runs.
The move comes after the province, on Monday, announced a transition back to the colour-coded system over the coming weeks. Grey-Bruce is one of 28 health unit regions where the stay-at-home order will expire on Feb. 16, and with it ski hills in the region will be allowed to reopen.