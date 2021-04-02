Blue ski hills to close for season at midnight

Article content

Blue Mountain Resort is wrapping up its ski season after confirming with the province that ski hills are included in the province’s latest shutdown.

The lifts and all other activities at the resort in The Town of the Blue Mountains were to close effective midnight on Friday.

“We were hoping to continue with the season for at least a couple more weeks,” spokesperson Tara Lovell said via e-mail on Friday. “We will be going out with a bang though with the hills open until Midnight tonight.”

COVID-19 restrictions and shutdown measures shortened the season at Blue this past season. The resort officially opened its hills on Dec. 19 with health and safety measures in place, but learned just a few days later that they would have to close on Dec. 26 with the implementation of a provincewide lockdown.

The hills remained closed until Feb. 16 when they again opened with health and safety measures and capacity limits in place. They opened the hills from end to end after crews had spent the previous month making snow to build up a solid base.