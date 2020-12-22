Bluewater 'doing our best' to meet virtual learning expectations

Article content continued

In letters to parents, Wilder said she has suggested online classes could return any time, she asked for students to bring home learning materials over the holidays and asked parents be familiar with their children’s active directory login and passwords.

Another letter was to be sent to parents Tuesday to update them on what the province’s COVID-lockdown plans mean for their children, Wilder said.

In a teleconference with Education Minister Stephen Lecce it was clear “other boards are in the same predicament in terms of access and devices because we didn’t have warning before the holidays,” Wilder said.

“So the message really was, well just do your best to get it out as quickly as possible.”

She doesn’t know how many families won’t be able to meet the minimum technical requirements for online learning in Bluewater, she said.

“I think the majority of our families, if they have the reliable Internet access, would hopefully have some kind of access to technology for their children to support that. But I don’t have the data for you.”

Wilder also said there will be no student transportation Jan. 4-11, before- after-school school programs are cancelled but school child-care and daycare centres remain open for families.

Wilder said it was repeatedly said during the teleconference that schools don’t seem to be the source of COVID transmission. But following a system-wide approach meets the need that everyone chip in and do their part to limit the virus spread.

She noted “we have zero transmissions in any of our schools and our cases are very low.”