





Share this Story: Bluewater Wood Alliance becoming provincial organization

Bluewater Wood Alliance becoming provincial organization

Article content After taking root in Grey County a decade ago, the Bluewater Wood Alliance is branching out to encompass all of Ontario. Executive director Mike Baker said the Hanover-based cluster organization of advanced wood product manufacturers will be changing its name and rebranding March 22 to become the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bluewater Wood Alliance becoming provincial organization Back to video “We represent the highest concentration of value-added wood processing in Canada and we are the main organization for Ontario,” he told Grey County council Thursday, while providing a “sneak peak” of the new brand. The expansion comes as the advanced wood manufacturing sector, which includes companies that make furniture, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, millwork and solid wood flooring, continues to experience high demand – unprecedented, in some cases – amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Baker said the Bluewater Wood Alliance, which became incorporated as a not-for-profit in March 2011, has grown from an initial seven companies – all located within an hour’s drive from one another – to 130 member businesses – from Chatham to Ottawa and Niagara Region to Muskoka.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The cluster offers export development initiatives to introduce members to new markets, holds networking events and plant tours to help facilitate new learning opportunities and industry relationships and provides skills development and training in areas like sales, leadership, lean manufacturing, health and safety and digital marketing. The organization also provides members with an opportunity to participate in collaborative projects and share trade show booths and monitors and shares technological advancements related to wood processing and information technology. The alliance announced this week that it has also created a new buying group, called The Wood Supply-Chain Group Inc. In an interview after his delegation, Baker said there are many advantages to growing the organization’s geographical area and, for example, expanding into northern Ontario. “The opportunity that lies there is some strategic supply chain management where we can engage the northern producers to get into our supply chain. We’ll be reaching out to our domestic producers to have more access to the manufacturing market for lumber and lumber products, raw materials. We will definitely be looking at a footprint in the north and we’ll be looking for government partners to support us,” he said. The advanced wood manufacturing industry generates about $6.6 billion in annual revenue in Ontario. Seven companies in Grey County are part of the Bluewater Wood Alliance and will become members of the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario when it launches, Baker told council. Those businesses, which include Desboro Doors, Owen Sound-based Upper Canada Stretchers and Durham Furniture, employ a combined 300 people and post about $31 million in annual gross sales, he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We are a big value proposition to the local SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and we’re quite excited to have had our roots in Grey County and are now provincial,” he said. On a question from Grey County CAO Kim Wingrove, Baker said demand has been high for value-added wood products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the alliance’s members are experiencing challenges as well, related to supply chain issues. “The thing about this pandemic is people are spending more money on getting their kitchens done, renovating their homes, buying furniture – all the things that might have been put on the backburner. Because they’re not travelling, they’re spending their money in this particular sector and our members are extremely busy; busier than they’ve ever been,” he said. “The issue is really with the importing of lumber – the logistics of getting it across the border – and there’s also a lack of labour with the domestic supply.” Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks, who’s also mayor of Hanover, said it’s incredible to see how the cluster organization has grown over the past 10 years. “I was around the table when it was just an idea and wow, look at it now,” he said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound