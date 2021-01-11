Bognor artist surprised, honoured to be named to Order of Ontario

Article content continued

McLean, who has been painting wildlife professionally since age 18, is known as one of the world’s best alongside the likes of Robert Bateman, Glen Loates or Fenwick Lansdowne. McLean is know for his depictions of animals in action.

And he has done works for some very high-profile clients. George Eaton is one of the best known collectors of his works.

“I have never taken any of this for granted,” said McLean. “I remember what it was like to have no clients and I have always had the highest regard for those who have put up their bread and bought my work.”

McLean attributes his difficult upbringing in the rough and tumble Toronto neighbourhood of Parkdale to his work ethic today that still sees him painting seven days a week, and ultimately to his success.

“I wasn’t a lick better, or worse for that matter, than the worst rounder that ever came out of Parkdale, but I was a hard worker, diligent, fanatical actually,” he said. “There was never anything I wanted to do more than paint animals and everybody said I couldn’t do it. Here I am all these years later.”

He has called a farmhouse south of Bognor home since he moved there in 1969 with his wife Helen, but he was very familiar with the area before then.

He had many relatives in the Owen Sound area and spent much of his childhood visiting.

“When I was a kid I used to spend the summers out at the Presqu’ile Point,” he said.

“I loved it out there because I was always an outdoorsman. I was born that way and I just loved the wildness out there and the freedom.”

He considered himself lucky to be able to get out of Toronto and visit the area.

“I was luckier than a lot of the kids in the neighbourhood where I grew up because they didn’t have an Owen Sound to come to,” McLean said. “My aunt once mentioned to me that I always told them when I was a little kid I was going to come here to live, and here I am.”

McLean said after receiving the Order of Ontario it made him reflect on how he wishes his family was around today to see it.

“They took a great interest in me, even though they had nothing,” McLean said. “They kept me at home so I could get a foothold after I left art school. If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t even have been an artist.”

Not much has changed for McLean during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is still working seven days a week, even on Christmas day, until Helen told him it was time to take a break.

He also continues to do his daily “field work,” heading outside to the woods around his home to observe and photograph the landscapes and creatures in his paintings.

McLean said he has been a lucky one, in that he had plenty of work lined up prior to the pandemic hitting in March.

He continues to work on a large commissioned piece for a customer in the U.S. of a bobcat striking at a couple of grouse in flight. That piece has been a nearly two-year project.

But at the same time, like most others, he misses the freedom of being able to just go and do what he wants when he wants to.

“I have lived a largely insular lifestyle largely because of where I live and also the type of work I do,” said McLean. “But there is a difference between doing something you want to do and having to do it. In that way it has affected me in that I would like to be able to go out to a restaurant now and again, I would like to be able to have a person over for supper, and I can’t wait until this damn thing is settled and over with to do that.”

And he feels for those who haven’t been as fortunate as him, including young families, children and many in the arts community.

“It has been a tough time that is for sure,” said McLean. “I think I have been luckier than most, but I will be glad to see this thing over with.”

And it will also mean that he will be able to officially join the Order of Ontario. When the Chief Medical Officer of Health deems that gatherings are once again possible, an investiture ceremony to bestow the honour upon the appointees is to be held at Queen’s Park.

McLean said he attended the ceremony when Robert and Signe McMichael of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection received the honour in 2001.

“I don’t know much about this, but apparently that ceremony is fundamental to the whole thing,” said McLean. “That, I understand, will happen, who knows, but sometime probably in the late spring, once they get this thing stabilized.”

And McLean is also looking forward to continuing to paint. He said he probably has about 150 pictures he wants to do. Some of the ideas he mentioned Saturday include an iconic picture of three wolves in the snow, a buck deer, a great-horned owl being harassed by blue jays and some small works of songbirds.

“When this is all done I want to make some of those paintings because I am starting to see the sunset,” McLean said. “I don’t know how many years I have left to make paintings, so I would really like to get some of these down, because they are things that have never been done before.”