Bognor artist surprised, honoured to be named to Order of Ontario

Renowned wildlife painter George McLean admits that he has ruffled some feathers among politicians over the years. So when the longtime Bognor-area resident recently learned he was to be appointed to the 2020 Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour, he was “astounded” and “gobsmacked.” “I am not known for being quiet about the things I think are right,” McLean said Saturday. “I have always been opposed to the government’s art funding for example.” McLean, 81, said there have been plenty of examples over the years where he “has made noise.” So when a former premier called him up recently and let him know he had received the order he was surprised to say the least. That former premier, whose policies McLean was often not a fan of but who he had a good personal relationship with was Mike Harris – who was also named one of 25 recipient of the Order of Ontario for 2020. “I hadn’t seen him for a long time, but whenever I see him we have a few laughs,” said McLean. “He just called me up one day over the noonhour when I was having lunch.” After chatting for a bit on what turned out to be a conference call, Harris broke the news that McLean had been awarded the Order of Ontario. “First of all it was impressive that Mike took the time to call me up,” said McLean. “But on top of that I never really thought I would get the award so I really was quite surprised.” McLean said he knew he had been nominated for the order in the past. He has had some well-known supporters over the years, including Shelley Falconer, president and CEO of the Art Gallery of Hamilton and former Ontario premier David Peterson. “They were a pretty impressive crew, but I still didn’t think I would get it,” said McLean. The Order of Ontario is bestowed upon a select group of Ontarians each year for showing outstanding qualities of individual excellence and achievement in any field. Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced the 47 recipients for 2019 and 2020 on Jan. 1. “It is a huge honour,” said McLean. “The other side of this is that wildlife painters are considered pariahs. We are just considered illustrators, but the odd thing about that is that all of the renaissance painters were illustrators. “They all illustrated the Bible, every last one of them. I come from a long line of illustrators and I am not unhappy with that.”
McLean, who has been painting wildlife professionally since age 18, is known as one of the world’s best alongside the likes of Robert Bateman, Glen Loates or Fenwick Lansdowne. McLean is know for his depictions of animals in action. And he has done works for some very high-profile clients. George Eaton is one of the best known collectors of his works. “I have never taken any of this for granted,” said McLean. “I remember what it was like to have no clients and I have always had the highest regard for those who have put up their bread and bought my work.” McLean attributes his difficult upbringing in the rough and tumble Toronto neighbourhood of Parkdale to his work ethic today that still sees him painting seven days a week, and ultimately to his success. “I wasn’t a lick better, or worse for that matter, than the worst rounder that ever came out of Parkdale, but I was a hard worker, diligent, fanatical actually,” he said. “There was never anything I wanted to do more than paint animals and everybody said I couldn’t do it. Here I am all these years later.” He has called a farmhouse south of Bognor home since he moved there in 1969 with his wife Helen, but he was very familiar with the area before then. He had many relatives in the Owen Sound area and spent much of his childhood visiting. “When I was a kid I used to spend the summers out at the Presqu’ile Point,” he said. “I loved it out there because I was always an outdoorsman. I was born that way and I just loved the wildness out there and the freedom.” He considered himself lucky to be able to get out of Toronto and visit the area. “I was luckier than a lot of the kids in the neighbourhood where I grew up because they didn’t have an Owen Sound to come to,” McLean said. “My aunt once mentioned to me that I always told them when I was a little kid I was going to come here to live, and here I am.” McLean said after receiving the Order of Ontario it made him reflect on how he wishes his family was around today to see it. “They took a great interest in me, even though they had nothing,” McLean said. “They kept me at home so I could get a foothold after I left art school. If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t even have been an artist.” Not much has changed for McLean during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is still working seven days a week, even on Christmas day, until Helen told him it was time to take a break. He also continues to do his daily “field work,” heading outside to the woods around his home to observe and photograph the landscapes and creatures in his paintings. McLean said he has been a lucky one, in that he had plenty of work lined up prior to the pandemic hitting in March. He continues to work on a large commissioned piece for a customer in the U.S. of a bobcat striking at a couple of grouse in flight. That piece has been a nearly two-year project. But at the same time, like most others, he misses the freedom of being able to just go and do what he wants when he wants to. “I have lived a largely insular lifestyle largely because of where I live and also the type of work I do,” said McLean. “But there is a difference between doing something you want to do and having to do it. In that way it has affected me in that I would like to be able to go out to a restaurant now and again, I would like to be able to have a person over for supper, and I can’t wait until this damn thing is settled and over with to do that.” And he feels for those who haven’t been as fortunate as him, including young families, children and many in the arts community. “It has been a tough time that is for sure,” said McLean. “I think I have been luckier than most, but I will be glad to see this thing over with.” And it will also mean that he will be able to officially join the Order of Ontario. When the Chief Medical Officer of Health deems that gatherings are once again possible, an investiture ceremony to bestow the honour upon the appointees is to be held at Queen’s Park. McLean said he attended the ceremony when Robert and Signe McMichael of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection received the honour in 2001. “I don’t know much about this, but apparently that ceremony is fundamental to the whole thing,” said McLean. “That, I understand, will happen, who knows, but sometime probably in the late spring, once they get this thing stabilized.” And McLean is also looking forward to continuing to paint. He said he probably has about 150 pictures he wants to do. Some of the ideas he mentioned Saturday include an iconic picture of three wolves in the snow, a buck deer, a great-horned owl being harassed by blue jays and some small works of songbirds. “When this is all done I want to make some of those paintings because I am starting to see the sunset,” McLean said. “I don’t know how many years I have left to make paintings, so I would really like to get some of these down, because they are things that have never been done before.”
