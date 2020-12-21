Boley remembered as beloved coach, teacher, mentor

Denis Langlois
Dec 21, 2020  •   •  5 minute read
Barry Boley, right, while coaching the OSCVI Falcons football team in 2015. (JOHN FEARNALL)
The flag at the former OSCVI will fly at half-staff in honour of Barry Boley, a long-time high school teacher and football and basketball coach who’s described by those who knew him as a mentor, dedicated educator and devoted family man.

Mr. Boley died Saturday night of cancer at his Owen Sound home. He was 59.

A father of six, Mr. Boley genuinely cared for and understood young people, which made him a great teacher and coach, his youngest daughter Molly said Monday.

“He just really loved making connections with students. He saw potential in everyone,” she said.

“And he did what he loved – he loved sports and being active – but, for him, I think it was mostly about showing up and being a role model and helping kids through the tough stuff.”

Mr. Boley was also a loving father and husband to his wife Teresa, Molly said, who was a bit quirky around his family and enjoyed having fun.

“I know as a teacher, he always came off fairly gruff and I remember the first time I saw him in a school context, I was shocked because my dad was never that gruff around the family,” she said with a laugh.

Jason Playter, who was taught and coached by Mr. Boley at OSCVI and later became his teaching colleague and fellow coach at the school, said Mr. Boley had a positive impact on countless lives, including his own.

He could see things in students that no one else could, Playter said, and took pride in helping young people to see their potential and guiding them toward success.

“He wanted to help people become better and he likely figured out very early that one of the best ways to help people and impact youth is through coaching,” Playter said.

“One of the biggest reasons of him being so well-liked and respected was that he got to know you and genuinely cared about you.”

Born in Etobicoke, Mr. Boley grew up in Wallaceburg and later attended teacher’s college at Western University.

It was there that he met and began dating Teresa Pietrzak.

The pair married in 1987, both became teachers and they had six children together – Jodi, Jocelyn, Jamison, Dustin, Braden and Molly. Jodi died in 1994.

Mr. Boley first taught in Ignace, Ont., then at John Diefenbaker Secondary School in Hanover for one year before transferring to OSCVI in ’87.

He was a teacher at OSCVI until 2016, retiring when OSCVI closed as a high school to become East Ridge Community School. Teresa Boley also taught at OSCVI, but transferred to Owen Sound District Secondary School after the closure and until her retirement.

Mr. Boley taught physical education at OSCVI, but was also a math teacher at times.

Playter said many students had Mr. Boley for Grade 9 phys-ed.

“If you were lucky enough to get him as your teacher, it would often be one of the best classes you ever had in high school, partly because he had as much fun as the kids,” he recalled.

Mr. Boley coached boys’ football during almost his entire tenure at OSCVI – he took a one-year hiatus when Jodi passed away – and he also coached junior and senior boys basketball nearly every year.

He coached senior boys’ basketball teams to Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) championships and berths at provincial championships in both 1992-93 and 2015-16.

He also coached girls’ basketball for a few seasons in the mid-to-late 2000s and in 2013. He coached several of his own children over the years as well.

A Facebook post on Mr. Boley’s death on the OSCVI page garnered hundreds of comments, with people saying he was an amazing teacher and role model who pushed students to be their best.

Dave Alexander, who taught and coached with Mr. Boley for 29 years at OSCVI, said Mr. Boley was a fun, engaging and fair coach.

“With Barry coaching the team, it wasn’t just about winning. It was about doing the right thing and trying to develop athletes, but also trying to develop human beings into good people,” he said.

Mr. Boley developed lifelong friendships with many of his former players and students, Alexander said.

The pair would organize alumni basketball games and, at times, so many players signed up that they had to hold two or three games.

“As much as it was to have some fun and play basketball, I think the bigger part was the chance to socialize with their former coach and talk to him,” Alexander said.

Michael Harris, a teacher at OSDSS, had Mr. Boley as his Grade 9 phys-ed teacher and would later teach with him at OSCVI.

He said Mr. Boley was a “major mentor” for him.

He had a great way of ensuring all students, regardless of their skill level, felt included and valued.

“People felt safe to try new things in his gym classes,” he said.

While he was never his coach, Harris said Mr. Boley’s influence was “all over” the teams Harris played on.

“Barry was never far away. He would be at the odd practice just because he liked being around the gym. He always made sure on Christmas breaks and March breaks, he would go in on his own time to open up the gym,” he said.

Playter said he will never forget how Mr. Boley took a chance on him in Grade 11 by including him on the Falcons’ senior boys basketball team even though he didn’t have a spot for the “lanky” Playter and the team had many returning, bigger players.

The squad lost the CWOSSA finals by one point that year, but returned the following year to take the title.

Mr. Boley would take another chance on Playter years later when the pair were both teachers at OSCVI. Mr. Boley asked Playter to help him coach football even though Playter recalled telling him he never played the sport and didn’t know the game well.

But that was the thing about Mr. Boley, Playter said, he always saw something in others that they might not have even seen in themselves.

“I often wonder if I would be doing what I am doing if our paths never crossed. I kind of think I still would be, but not as well or to the same degree. I still want to measure up to Coach Boley and I always relate back and think about what he would do,” he said.

Along with his wife and children, Mr. Boley also leaves behind one grandchild, Rosie.

Molly Boley said the family intends to hold a celebration of life for Mr. Boley once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Barry Boley. SUPPLIED PHOTO
