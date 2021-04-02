Brampton man arrested in Owen Sound with loaded guns, drugs
A Brampton man who was arrested with loaded firearms in Owen Sound on Wednesday has been charged with 26 firearm and drug-related offences.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Owen Sound Police Service concluded a complex fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation with the arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Anderson, police said in a news release.
The accused was arrested in his rental vehicle as he arrived at an east side residence. He was found to be carrying a loaded .45-calibre semi-automatic pistol that was concealed in a shoulder holster, as well as three magazines containing numerous rounds of additional ammunition, according to the release.
The rental vehicle was searched and two loaded pistol grip pump-action shotguns, ammunition belts containing shotgun rounds, additional handgun rounds, police-style body armour, an expandable baton and various knives were found, according to the release.
Police also located highly toxic fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cash proceeds of crime in the vehicle. More than $1,000 in cash was seized along with drugs with an approximate street value of over $6,500, the release said.
“I am extremely proud of our officers for their work in taking a dangerous criminal off the streets of Owen Sound,” Owen Sound Police Chief Craig Ambrose said in the release. “This is a significant seizure both of drugs and weapons and it reflects our Service’s continuous commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.”
Fentanyl is the drug suspected in the overdose death of six Owen Sound residents in 2021, including three deaths in the week of March 14 to 20 alone, the release noted.
The suspect had a lifetime ban on possessing firearms as a result of a prior conviction in Owen Sound in 2017, for possessing explosives, along with fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, the release said.
Anderson was charged with a total of 26 firearms and drug trafficking-related offences and was held in custody for a bail hearing.
“The Owen Sound Police Service remains committed to investigating those involved in the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit substances, who are attempting to profit off of the vulnerable individuals in our community,” the release said.